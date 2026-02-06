‘Do it in 3 weeks or face contempt’: SC gives ‘last chance’ to Telangana Speaker to decide on BRS MLAs’ disqualification

When the Supreme Court heard the matter last on January 16, the state sought some more time and the court granted it two weeks. (File photo)

The Supreme Court Friday gave a final opportunity to the Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker to decide on the remaining disqualification petitions against MLAs who had defected to the Congress party after winning on Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) tickets.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and A G Masih asked the Speaker to decide the matter within three weeks, failing which it warned of contempt proceedings against him. “We expect the Speaker to positively take a decision, failing which we shall proceed to issue contempt,” the court ordered.

The top court has been seized of the matter since December 2024 and has on multiple occasions asked the Speaker to decide on the 10 disqualification petitions before him. On July 31, 2025, it gave the Speaker three months to decide the same, and contempt petitions came to be filed as he failed to comply. In December 2025, the Speaker rejected seven of the 10 petitions.