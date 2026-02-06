‘Do it in 3 weeks or face contempt’: SC gives ‘last chance’ to Telangana Speaker to decide on BRS MLAs’ disqualification

The Supreme Court Friday gave a final opportunity to the Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker to decide on the remaining disqualification petitions against MLAs who had defected to the Congress party after winning on Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) tickets.
A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and A G Masih asked the Speaker to decide the matter within three weeks, failing which it warned of contempt proceedings against him. “We expect the Speaker to positively take a decision, failing which we shall proceed to issue contempt,” the court ordered.
The top court has been seized of the matter since December 2024 and has on multiple occasions asked the Speaker to decide on the 10 disqualification petitions before him. On July 31, 2025, it gave the Speaker three months to decide the same, and contempt petitions came to be filed as he failed to comply. In December 2025, the Speaker rejected seven of the 10 petitions.
When the court heard the matter last on January 16, the state sought some more time and the court granted two weeks. On Friday, Senior Advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the state, said a decision had been taken on one more petition. Citing municipal elections, he sought three more weeks for a decision on the rest.
The counsel for the petitioners opposed this, saying, “The facts are being twisted in the wrong way… There is nothing to do with municipal elections.”
The BRS had initially moved the Telangana High Court, seeking direction to the Speaker to decide on the disqualification petitions against the 10 MLAs. Hearing it, a single bench of the court gave the Speaker four weeks to fix a schedule for hearing the disqualification petitions. On appeal by the Speaker, a division bench on November 22, 2024, set aside the single-judge’s order and asked the Speaker to decide on the pleas in a reasonable time.
The BRS then approached the Supreme Court, which set aside the division bench order on July 31, 2025, and asked the Speaker to decide on the petitions expeditiously and not later than three months.
