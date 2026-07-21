No stay on Kerala Waqf Board curbs, Supreme Court drops government oversight clause

The Kerala High Court had directed that the state Waqf Board would function under the supervision of a joint secretary or additional secretary of the government. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to interfere with the Kerala High Court’s ad-interim direction barring the state Waqf Board from taking any major decisions or incurring any capital expenditure as its constitution is prima facie not in conformity with the 2025 Waqf Amendment Act that requires the inclusion of two non-Muslim members and one Shia member in it.

A three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, however, deleted the high court’s direction that the Board function under the supervision of the government’s joint secretary or additional secretary.

The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said, “In view of the opening line of para 6 (of the high court order), whereunder Board has been directed to not undertake any capital expenditure etc. without leave of the court, we are satisfied that there is no necessity for retention of last line of para 6 of the order. Consequently, the direction that the Board shall function under supervision of jt. secy/additional secretary of government is hereby deleted.”