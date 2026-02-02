SC grants bail to 3 accused in Pune Porsche crash case: ‘parents responsible for handing over vehicle to children’

The Supreme Court Monday granted bail to three men accused of swapping blood samples in connection with the investigation into the 2024 Porsche hit-and-run accident in Pune in which two young software engineers were killed.

Noting that the accused Ashish Satish Mittal, Aditya Avinash Sood and Amar Santhosh Gaikwad had been in jail for the last 18 months, the bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan directed that they be released on bail on conditions as may be imposed by the trial court.

The appeals filed by the accused had challenged the December 16, 2025, order of the Bombay High Court which denied them bail. The high court had dismissed the bail pleas of eight accused in the case, including Mittal, Sood and Gaikwad. Others whose bail applications were rejected are Vishal Agarwal, who is the father of the minor who allegedly drove the car at the time of the accident; Arunkumar Singh; Ashpak Makandar; and doctors Ajay Taware and Shrihari Halnor.

On May 19, 2024, engineers Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta were killed after a speeding Porsche car, allegedly driven by an inebriated 17-year-old from a Pune realtor’s family, rammed into their motorcycle at Kalyani Nagar Junction. The subsequent police investigation unravelled alleged cover-ups, bribery, abuse of power, and tampering with blood samples at the government-run Sassoon General Hospital.

The fatal accident had taken place allegedly after the minor and his friends celebrated their Class 12 exam results at a pub. The boy is said to have been driving the Porsche Taycan luxury car without number plates. Other than the minor driver, the police arraigned and chargesheeted 10 other accused in the case. The minor’s parents were also charged with criminal conspiracy for allegedly orchestrating a swap of his blood sample—collected at Sassoon Hospital—with the mother’s.

‘Because parents have no time to talk to kids…’

On Monday, while granting them bail, Justice Nagarathna made certain remarks on responsibility of parents. “Father and mother are to be blamed for not having control over their children. If we say anything on that line, we are only afraid that it may prejudice the trial against these appellants…,” she said.

“Celebration on the basis of substance and then going in a top speed and resulting in killing of innocent people on the road or innocent people sleeping on the road… The law has to catch up on these people. Most importantly, the parents are responsible for handing over the vehicle to the children and giving them sufficient (money) to have a gala time… This is the problem. Because parents have no time to talk to the children, have a dialogue with them and spend time with the children. So what is the substitute? Money, ATM card,” Justice Nagarathna said.

Why HC denied bail to accused

Dismissing the bail applications of the accused, the high court had earlier said, “…the collective object of all the applicants…was, to tamper with the evidence by falsification of the medical record in the government hospital. This they wanted to accomplish with the help of their premeditated conspiracy.”

The high court said that the investigation material, including the chemical analysis (CA) and DNA reports “clearly show that for obtaining the wrong blood samples for the purpose of CA, completely different method of taking blood samples was adopted, which was only for the bribe amount”.

“This prima facie conclusion is supported by the fact that, even at the stage of taking the fresh blood samples at Aundh hospital, same interference was tried to be made against the Medical Officer there,” the court had said.

It had added that if bail was granted to the applicants, even subjecting them to stringent conditions, there was every possibility of their tampering with the prosecution evidence “using their money power and superiority dominance”. “This would ultimately thwart the course of justice in this case which was exposed to danger soon after the accident, because, as highlighted by the learned Special PP (public prosecutor), there was unusual delay in the medical examination of the CCL (Child in Conflict with Law) and his two friends. Secondly, the belatedly recorded statement… also hints at that danger,” it had stated.

“…the apprehension of the prosecution that the applicant would tamper with the prosecution witnesses/evidence is well founded. Therefore, this is not a fit case to exercise the discretion of bail in favour of the applicants, at least, till the examination of the material prosecution witnesses is over, who are vulnerable to pressurising or any other influencing tactics leading to their turning non-supportive or hostile to the prosecution case. This way, the rights of both the parties would remain intact,” the high court had said while rejecting the applications.