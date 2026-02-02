SC grants bail to 3 accused in Pune Porsche crash case: ‘parents responsible for handing over vehicle to children’

On May 19, 2024, engineers Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta were killed after a speeding Porsche car, allegedly driven by an inebriated 17-year-old from a Pune realtor’s family, rammed into their motorcycle.

By: Express News Service
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 2, 2026 01:36 PM IST
Pune porsche crashThe police investigation had allegedly unravelled cover-ups, bribery, abuse of power, and tampering of blood samples at the government-run Sassoon General Hospital in Pune. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Supreme Court Monday granted bail to three men accused of swapping blood samples in connection with the investigation into the 2024 Porsche hit-and-run accident in Pune in which two young software engineers were killed.

Noting that the accused Ashish Satish Mittal, Aditya Avinash Sood and Amar Santhosh Gaikwad had been in jail for the last 18 months, the bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan directed that they be released on bail on conditions as may be imposed by the trial court.

The appeals filed by the accused had challenged the December 16, 2025, order of the Bombay High Court which denied them bail. The high court had dismissed the bail pleas of eight accused in the case, including Mittal, Sood and Gaikwad. Others whose bail applications were rejected are Vishal Agarwal, who is the father of the minor who allegedly drove the car at the time of the accident; Arunkumar Singh; Ashpak Makandar; and doctors Ajay Taware and Shrihari Halnor.

On May 19, 2024, engineers Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta were killed after a speeding Porsche car, allegedly driven by an inebriated 17-year-old from a Pune realtor’s family, rammed into their motorcycle at Kalyani Nagar Junction. The subsequent police investigation unravelled alleged cover-ups, bribery, abuse of power, and tampering with blood samples at the government-run Sassoon General Hospital.

The fatal accident had taken place allegedly after the minor and his friends celebrated their Class 12 exam results at a pub. The boy is said to have been driving the Porsche Taycan luxury car without number plates. Other than the minor driver, the police arraigned and chargesheeted 10 other accused in the case. The minor’s parents were also charged with criminal conspiracy for allegedly orchestrating a swap of his blood sample—collected at Sassoon Hospital—with the mother’s.

‘Because parents have no time to talk to kids…’

On Monday, while granting them bail, Justice Nagarathna made certain remarks on responsibility of parents. “Father and mother are to be blamed for not having control over their children. If we say anything on that line, we are only afraid that it may prejudice the trial against these appellants…,” she said.

“Celebration on the basis of substance and then going in a top speed and resulting in killing of innocent people on the road or innocent people sleeping on the road… The law has to catch up on these people. Most importantly, the parents are responsible for handing over the vehicle to the children and giving them sufficient (money) to have a gala time… This is the problem. Because parents have no time to talk to the children, have a dialogue with them and spend time with the children. So what is the substitute? Money, ATM card,” Justice Nagarathna said.

Story continues below this ad

Why HC denied bail to accused

Dismissing the bail applications of the accused, the high court had earlier said, “…the collective object of all the applicants…was, to tamper with the evidence by falsification of the medical record in the government hospital. This they wanted to accomplish with the help of their premeditated conspiracy.”

The high court said that the investigation material, including the chemical analysis (CA) and DNA reports “clearly show that for obtaining the wrong blood samples for the purpose of CA, completely different method of taking blood samples was adopted, which was only for the bribe amount”.

“This prima facie conclusion is supported by the fact that, even at the stage of taking the fresh blood samples at Aundh hospital, same interference was tried to be made against the Medical Officer there,” the court had said.

It had added that if bail was granted to the applicants, even subjecting them to stringent conditions, there was every possibility of their tampering with the prosecution evidence “using their money power and superiority dominance”. “This would ultimately thwart the course of justice in this case which was exposed to danger soon after the accident, because, as highlighted by the learned Special PP (public prosecutor), there was unusual delay in the medical examination of the CCL (Child in Conflict with Law) and his two friends. Secondly, the belatedly recorded statement… also hints at that danger,” it had stated.

Story continues below this ad

“…the apprehension of the prosecution that the applicant would tamper with the prosecution witnesses/evidence is well founded. Therefore, this is not a fit case to exercise the discretion of bail in favour of the applicants, at least, till the examination of the material prosecution witnesses is over, who are vulnerable to pressurising or any other influencing tactics leading to their turning non-supportive or hostile to the prosecution case. This way, the rights of both the parties would remain intact,” the high court had said while rejecting the applications.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Union Budget 2026
Ruckus in Parliament as Congress' Rahul Gandhi starts speech; govt says quote ‘authentic source'
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Responding to the post, the Noida police shared photographs of the arrested accused
Men in red SUV chase family car, make obscene gesture; video emerges: ‘zero tolerance for this garbage'
Football didn’t fully leave Nadal and Alcaraz, demarcated by generations, bound by the same quest for tennis greatness and love for football. (X)
Had Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal chosen football over tennis
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Union Budget 2026
Ruckus in Parliament as Congress' Rahul Gandhi starts speech; govt says quote ‘authentic source'
Assam The Congress, meanwhile, remains a divided house and is viewed as reacting more to Sarma’s narrative instead of projecting a formidable alternative.
Assam poll battle takes shape: Polarisation, populism, and a fractured Opposition
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Karan Patel, Urvashi Dholakia, Ridhi Dogra show The 50 review
The 50 grand premiere review: Urvashi Dholakia, Karan Patel show suffers from Bigg Boss hangover
Responding to the post, the Noida police shared photographs of the arrested accused
Men in red SUV chase family car, make obscene gesture; video emerges: ‘zero tolerance for this garbage'
Snow leopard's habitat in the country ranges across the trans-Himalayan region
Ghosts of the mountains: Rare video of stunning snow leopard family in Ladakh surfaces online; watch
Football didn’t fully leave Nadal and Alcaraz, demarcated by generations, bound by the same quest for tennis greatness and love for football. (X)
Had Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal chosen football over tennis
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Carlos Alcaraz completes Career Slam and plans kangaroo tattoo: ‘I was shaking’
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison
Under investor pressure, Oracle may cut 30,000 jobs to bankroll AI infrastructure: Report
Advertisement
Must Read
Had Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal chosen football over tennis
Football didn’t fully leave Nadal and Alcaraz, demarcated by generations, bound by the same quest for tennis greatness and love for football. (X)
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
Under investor pressure, Oracle may cut 30,000 jobs to bankroll AI infrastructure: Report
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison
Budget 2026-27: Cloud giants cheer conditional tax-free ride to set up data centres in India
cloud computing
Budget 2026 tech highlights: What govt announced on AI, chips, cloud and data infrastructure
AI
Carlos Alcaraz completes Career Slam and plans kangaroo tattoo: ‘I was shaking’
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Men in red SUV chase family car, make obscene gesture; video emerges: ‘zero tolerance for this garbage'
Responding to the post, the Noida police shared photographs of the arrested accused
Ghosts of the mountains: Rare video of stunning snow leopard family in Ladakh surfaces online; watch
Snow leopard's habitat in the country ranges across the trans-Himalayan region
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
'They're all pretty sharp': American software engineer shuts down viral post stereotyping Indian professionals as 'incompetent'
The user went on to describe an experience on a global implementation team
Couple narrowly misses speeding car while taking photos on highway, then blames driver; video sparks outrage
The close call could have easily turned deadly
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement