‘Don’t pick words like this’: Supreme Court clarifies stand on modified Form 6

On October 5, the CJI, remarked orally that the court had not approved any “modified” version of Form 6. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court said Monday that it had neither approved nor disapproved the modified Form 6 used by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to include voters’ names in electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar.

A three-judge bench, presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, said this while issuing notice on a fresh petition questioning the functioning of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, following The Indian Express investigation on September 23 that revealed that two Election Commissioners had flagged the “illegal” and “unauthorised” changes to Form 6.

Appearing for the petitioners, Advocate Narendra Mishra referred to remarks made by the CJI during a hearing on October 5 that the top court had not approved the new Form 6 while upholding the constitutional validity of the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar.