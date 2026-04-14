SC flags ‘reluctance’ of police in filing FIR, probe in Ghaziabad minor’s rape & murder

The Supreme Court slams the "inhuman" insensitivity of police in a horrific Ghaziabad POCSO case. With a chargesheet now filed, the bench is closely monitoring to ensure no gaps in justice for the victim. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Monday flagged the “reluctance” of the Ghaziabad police in lodging an FIR and conducting an investigation into the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was informed by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the police, that a chargesheet dated April 3 was filed under the enhanced sections of the Protection of the POCSO Act.

Bhati said the court concerned has also taken cognisance of the charge sheet. The bench directed the police to supply a copy of the chargesheet to the victim’s family.

The apex court also directed two private hospitals, which had allegedly denied treatment to the victim who was later declared dead at a government hospital, to file their affidavits in response to the allegations.