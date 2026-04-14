SC flags ‘reluctance’ of police in filing FIR, probe in Ghaziabad minor’s rape & murder

The Supreme Court Monday flagged the “reluctance” of the Ghaziabad police in lodging an FIR and conducting an investigation into the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl.
A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was informed by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the police, that a chargesheet dated April 3 was filed under the enhanced sections of the Protection of the POCSO Act.
Bhati said the court concerned has also taken cognisance of the charge sheet. The bench directed the police to supply a copy of the chargesheet to the victim’s family.
The apex court also directed two private hospitals, which had allegedly denied treatment to the victim who was later declared dead at a government hospital, to file their affidavits in response to the allegations.
“There was reluctance in lodging FIR, reluctance in investigation, everything,” the CJI observed.
The bench was hearing a plea filed by the victim’s father, seeking a court-monitored probe either by an SIT or the CBI in the case.
On March 16, the victim was allegedly lured by a neighbour on the pretext of buying her chocolates. When the child did not return, her father launched a search and found her unconscious and soaked in blood.
On Monday, the bench noted that a status report was filed before it by the police.
Senior Advocate N Hariharan, appearing for the victim’s father, said there was an attempt to shield the hospitals. He said the minor had died because medical intervention was not offered at crucial time.
He said the apex court has repeatedly said that medical treatment cannot be refused and the child could have survived if timely treatment had been offered. Hariharan argued that the police has recorded statements that the child was not breathing but the video shows otherwise. He said the incident happened on March 16 but no FIR was lodged till 3.30 am on March 17.
The bench said that after examining the charge sheet, the petitioner may inform if there were any gaps and SIT was needed. The court posted the matter for hearing next week.