SC expedites poisoning murder trial; accused can reapply for bail if case drags

Jain had approached the Supreme Court seeking bail after his plea was rejected by both the sessions court and the Bombay High Court

The Supreme Court has expedited the trial of a woman and her alleged partner accused of murdering her husband by poisoning him with arsenic and thallium mixed with food in 2022, directing a Mumbai trial court to conclude the case within six months.

In an order passed on December 18, 2025, and communicated to the trial court earlier this month, the apex court noted that four witnesses have been examined so far, including one last week.

Kavita Shah and Hitesh Jain were booked by the Mumbai Police in 2022 for the alleged murder of Shah’s husband, Santacruz-based businessman Kamalkant Shah. While Kavita was granted bail in September 2024, Jain remains in custody.