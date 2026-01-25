SC expedites poisoning murder trial; accused can reapply for bail if case drags

Kavita Shah and Hitesh Jain were booked by the Mumbai Police in 2022 for the alleged murder of Shah’s husband, Santacruz-based businessman Kamalkant Shah.

google-preferred-btn
supreme courtJain had approached the Supreme Court seeking bail after his plea was rejected by both the sessions court and the Bombay High Court

The Supreme Court has expedited the trial of a woman and her alleged partner accused of murdering her husband by poisoning him with arsenic and thallium mixed with food in 2022, directing a Mumbai trial court to conclude the case within six months.

In an order passed on December 18, 2025, and communicated to the trial court earlier this month, the apex court noted that four witnesses have been examined so far, including one last week.

Kavita Shah and Hitesh Jain were booked by the Mumbai Police in 2022 for the alleged murder of Shah’s husband, Santacruz-based businessman Kamalkant Shah. While Kavita was granted bail in September 2024, Jain remains in custody.

Jain had approached the Supreme Court seeking bail after his plea was rejected by both the sessions court and the Bombay High Court. The Supreme Court said that if the trial is not concluded within the stipulated six months, Jain would be at liberty to file a fresh bail application.

In September 2022, Kamalkant was hospitalised after complaining of pain and died while undergoing treatment. A month before his death, his mother, Sarla, had also been admitted to hospital with similar complaints and subsequently died. No complaint was filed in connection with Sarla’s death.

The police claimed that medical tests conducted on Kamalkant revealed excessive traces of chemical elements thallium and arsenic, which can be used as poison. Other family members were also subjected to medical tests to check whether they, too, had been poisoned. The police alleged that Kavita initially refused to undergo the tests and agreed only after eight days.

According to the police, investigations into the source of the poisoning revealed that Kavita allegedly cooked the food consumed by both her husband and mother-in-law. The eight-day delay, police alleged, was an attempt to buy time, during which Kavita consumed food laced with small quantities of the two poisonous substances to project herself as a victim as well.

Story continues below this ad

Jain was arrested based on call data records showing communication between him and Kavita, the police said. Seeking bail, Jain claimed he had no role in the crime and that there was no evidence establishing his involvement.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
President Droupadi Murmu on Republic Day
Amid tariff stress, Murmu points to self-reliance in Republic Day message
Padma Awards 2026 announced: Dharmendra, Mammootty, Alka Yagnik among winners
Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra to get Padma Vibhushan; Padma Bhushan for Mammootty
She typically stays up until about 2 am watching television and wakes up naturally around 10 am
This 101-year-old woman credits late-night snacks and 'night owl' routine for her incredible longevity
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score: IND take on NZ in 3rd T20I.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score
davos meeting 2026
Money spent on Davos holidays could be used to clean up our cities
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
President Droupadi Murmu on Republic Day
Amid tariff stress, Murmu points to self-reliance in Republic Day message
Tennis Legend Vijay Amritraj during Idea Exchange at The Indian Express, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Padma Bhushan Vijay Amritraj: OG tennis legend who smashed snake-charmer cliche, won the world
Padma Awards 2026 announced: Dharmendra, Mammootty, Alka Yagnik among winners
Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra to get Padma Vibhushan; Padma Bhushan for Mammootty
National Award winner Vikrant Massey's journey started with immense hardships and financial constraints, the actor recalls how he worked as a barista and a dance instructor at 16 to pay for his studies.
Vikrant Massey recalls working 16-hour days, balancing two jobs at 16: 'I survived on Parle-G and water'
She typically stays up until about 2 am watching television and wakes up naturally around 10 am
This 101-year-old woman credits late-night snacks and 'night owl' routine for her incredible longevity
In the viral clip, Herzog is heard observing that all the penguins are moving toward the open water, except for one
'The nihilist penguin': why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score: IND take on NZ in 3rd T20I.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score
Tennis Legend Vijay Amritraj during Idea Exchange at The Indian Express, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Padma Bhushan Vijay Amritraj: The OG tennis legend who smashed the snake-charmer cliche and won the world
davos meeting 2026
Money spent on Davos holidays could be used to clean up our cities
A still from 'Sinners'. (YouTube screengrab)
With record Oscar nominations, ‘Sinners’ spotlights unique film ownership model
gahat paratha
Here's why pahadi gahat dal is a must-try winter superfood
Delhi & Geneva are shaping an AI future based on trust
How AI hallucinations, fake citations are creeping into scientific research
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score: IND take on NZ in 3rd T20I.
Padma Bhushan Vijay Amritraj: The OG tennis legend who smashed the snake-charmer cliche and won the world
Tennis Legend Vijay Amritraj during Idea Exchange at The Indian Express, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Pakistan announce T20 World Cup squad, but no guarantee of participation yet, says Aaqib Javed
Former captain Babar Azam has been included in the squad despite coming into it after a dismal campaign in his debut season in the Big Bash League. (AP Photo)
How AI hallucinations, fake citations are creeping into scientific research
Delhi & Geneva are shaping an AI future based on trust
Motorola Signature review: The ‘luxe’ smartphone that combines conventional and unconventional elements
Motorola Signature
As tech layoffs stretch into 2026, role of AI in job cuts remains an open question
The logo of Amazon is seen at the Viva Technology conference at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris
Here's why pahadi gahat dal is a must-try winter superfood
gahat paratha
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
This 101-year-old woman credits late-night snacks and 'night owl' routine for her incredible longevity
She typically stays up until about 2 am watching television and wakes up naturally around 10 am
'The nihilist penguin': why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later
In the viral clip, Herzog is heard observing that all the penguins are moving toward the open water, except for one
American rock climber Alex Honnold scales Taipei 101 without safety gear, video stuns internet: 'Truly insane historical moment'
The climb was streamed live on Netflix with a 10-second delay
8-km traffic jams, people stuck in cars overnight as Manali sees tourist surge amid record snowfall. Watch
Roads leading into Manali were among the worst affected
‘Let them rot in jail without bail’: Men halt Vande Bharat train by placing wooden log on railway tracks, video triggers outrage
The group says on camera that they had no intention of boarding the train
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement