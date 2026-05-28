Who is V Mohana? Supreme Court Collegium pick & advocate behind women in army permanent commission case

In a significant decision, the Supreme Court Collegium on Wednesday recommended the elevation of senior advocate V Mohana as a judge of the apex court — only the second woman ever to be picked directly from the Bar, and the twelfth woman in the court’s 76-year history to sit on the bench.

The low-profile Chennai-born lawyer was designated a Senior Advocate in 2015. She has spent nearly four decades in practice at the Supreme Court, arguing across constitutional, civil and criminal matters and serving as an amicus curiae in several significant cases. Among her most noted appearances was the landmark litigation on permanent commission for women officers in the Indian Army.

If appointed, she will share the bench with her classmate from Coimbatore Law College, Justice K V Viswanathan, also appointed directly from the Bar. They were part of the first batch of the five-year law course from 1983 to 1988. Both moved to Delhi upon graduating and entered the chambers of senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan before going on to work with K K Venugopal, the former Attorney General.

Mohana, born on June 27, 1966, will turn 65, the age of retirement from Supreme Court, in June 2031. Her classmate Viswanathan would have retired as the CJI by May 2031. If appointed, Mohana will serve approximately five years, placing her among the longer-serving women at the court. The Supreme Court presently has only one sitting woman judge, Justice B V Nagarathna. Apart from Justice Nagarathna, who is in line to be the first woman CJI, only two other female judges have had a tenure of over five years in the Supreme Court — Justices Ruma Pal and R Banumathi.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva

Born on December 26, 1964, in Delhi, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1988 Born on December 26, 1964, in Delhi, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1988

The Supreme Court Collegium also recommended Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, whose parent High Court is Delhi, for appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Born on December 26, 1964, in Delhi, Sachdeva enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1988, with his practice spanning district courts, the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court. He served as standing counsel for the Bar Council of India and as senior panel counsel for the Union of India for over a decade, before being designated a Senior Advocate by the Delhi High Court in July 2011. He was elevated as an Additional Judge of the Delhi High Court in April 2013.

In over a decade on the Delhi bench, he worked primarily on taxation, criminal, civil and commercial matters. In 2018, he dismissed a petition by the Intelligence Bureau’s central public information officer seeking to block disclosure of information on alleged human rights violations involving a forest officer. While the IB invoked Section 24 of the RTI Act to claim immunity, Justice Sachdeva held that the information sought “falls in the category of being exempt from the exclusion clause and is liable to be supplied”.

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Transferred to the Madhya Pradesh High Court in May 2024, he took charge as Acting Chief Justice a year later and was appointed Chief Justice in July 2025. His tenure in Bhopal was notably assertive — in April this year, he initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against a BJP MLA and mining baron for allegedly attempting to contact a sitting judge in a mining case.

He ordered the removal of 102 web links misusing live-streamed court proceedings, having earlier paused live-streaming for all criminal matters in September 2025. He also took cognisance of the unauthorised felling of 488 trees near Bhopal by the PWD, calling it a “shocking state of affairs”.

If appointed, he is likely to retire in December 2029, having served a tenure of over three and a half years.

Justice Sachdeva’s candidature will also take the Delhi representation to two judges. Justice Manmohan, who joined the Supreme Court in December 2024 and will retire on December 16, 2027, is the lone Delhi judge in the Supreme Court currently.

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Justice Arun Palli

Born on September 18, 1964, in Patiala, Punjab, Justice Arun Palli is a fourth-generation lawyer who began his practice at the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Born on September 18, 1964, in Patiala, Punjab, Justice Arun Palli is a fourth-generation lawyer who began his practice at the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Collegium also recommended Justice Arun Palli, Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, whose parent High Court is the Punjab and Haryana, for appointment as a Supreme Court judge.

Born on September 18, 1964, in Patiala, Punjab, Palli is a fourth-generation lawyer who began his practice at the Punjab and Haryana High Court after completing his law degree in 1988, across civil, criminal, constitutional, revenue, industrial and labour law. He served as Additional Advocate General for Punjab from September 2004 to March 2007, before being designated a Senior Advocate in April 2007. He was elevated as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in December 2013 and took charge as Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court in April 2025.

In December 2025, he dismissed a PIL by former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti seeking repatriation of under trial prisoners from jails outside Jammu and Kashmir, recording that the petition appeared to be “for the explicit purpose of garnering political advantage” and for Mufti “positioning herself as a crusader of justice for a particular demographic”.

In the same month, his bench took suo motu cognisance of emergency procedures coming to a standstill at the Government Super Speciality Hospital in Jammu owing to alleged unpaid government dues of around Rs 30 crore. Earlier this month, his bench held that disclosure statements by a co-accused, absent any other incriminating material, cannot serve as sufficient ground for denying bail to a UAPA accused.

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If appointed, Justice Palli will serve approximately 3 years and 4 months, retiring in September 2029. His elevation would bring Punjab and Haryana’s representation on the Supreme Court bench to three, alongside CJI Surya Kant and Justice Augustine George Masih.

Justice Shree Chandrashekhar

Justice Shree Chandrashekhar completed his LLB from the Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi, in 1993 and enrolled as an advocate in Delhi in December that year. Justice Shree Chandrashekhar completed his LLB from the Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi, in 1993 and enrolled as an advocate in Delhi in December that year.

The Collegium also recommended Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, whose parent High Court is Jharkhand.

Born on May 25, 1965, in Ranchi, Justice Chandrashekhar completed his LLB from the Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi, in 1993 and enrolled as an advocate in Delhi in December that year. He practised civil and criminal matters for nearly 19 years across various courts, including the Supreme Court, appearing for both the government and private entities.

He became an Additional Judge of the Jharkhand High Court on January 17, 2013, was confirmed as a Permanent Judge on June 27, 2014, and served as Acting Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court in December 2023. He was transferred to the Bombay High Court on July 14 last year and sworn in as its 49th Chief Justice on September 5, 2025. He was also part of the three-member committee constituted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to investigate allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma, which submitted its report earlier this month.

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His eight-month tenure at the Bombay High Court was marked by rulings across politically sensitive, environmental, commercial and criminal matters. His bench upheld the 2018 special court verdict acquitting all 22 accused in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh encounter case, quashed charges against the last four remaining accused in the 2006 Malegaon blasts case, and quashed an FIR against former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey.

His bench set aside MMRDA penalty demand notices related to BKC plots, ordering refunds of over Rs 700 crore to entities, including Reliance Industries. It also allowed the felling of 45,675 mangroves for the proposed Versova–Bhayandar coastal road project, holding that their destruction could be permitted only for “demonstrably required public interest,” a ruling the Supreme Court later declined to interfere with.

If appointed, Justice Chandrashekhar will serve approximately three years and 11 months and retire in May 2030. If appointed, he would be the only judge from the Jharkhand High Court in the Supreme Court bench. The HC has not had a single judge in Supreme Court so far.

Justice Sheel Nagu

Justice Sheel Nagu enrolled as an advocate in October 1987 and practised on the civil and constitutional sides at the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur. Justice Sheel Nagu enrolled as an advocate in October 1987 and practised on the civil and constitutional sides at the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur.

The Collegium also recommended Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, whose parent High Court is Madhya Pradesh to be appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court.

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Born on January 1, 1965, Justice Nagu enrolled as an advocate in October 1987 and practised on the civil and constitutional sides at the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur. He was elevated as an Additional Judge of the MP High Court in May 2011 and confirmed as a Permanent Judge in May 2013. During his tenure of over 12 years at the Madhya Pradesh High Court, he authored more than 499 reported judgments. He was appointed Acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in May 2024 and was sworn in as the 36th Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on July 9, 2024.

His tenure in Chandigarh has been marked more by institutional duties than high-profile rulings. Most notably, CJI Sanjiv Khanna constituted a three-member committee comprising Justice Nagu, Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice G S Sandhawalia and Karnataka High Court Judge Anu Sivaraman to conduct an in-house inquiry into the cash-at-residence allegations against Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma. The committee submitted its report on May 3, 2025, finding substantial credence in the allegations. The committee’s findings set in motion the recommendation for Justice Varma’s removal.

A bench led by Justice Nagu held that illegal mining in rivers must be taken seriously despite limited statutory punishment, declining to interfere in a matter involving environmental damage to rivers. His bench also cautioned against meritless petitions challenging competitive examination answers, warning that the integrity of expert evaluators cannot be allowed to erode.

If appointed, Justice Nagu will serve approximately three years seven months, retiring in January 2030.