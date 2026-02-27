SC Collegium announces ‘advance transfer’ policy for incoming High Court Chief Justices

The Collegium also recommended the appointment of Kerala High Court judge Justice S A Dharmadhikari as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, consequent upon the current Chief Justice’s retirement on March 5. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Collegium has decided that high court judges slated to take over as Chief Justices of other high courts be transferred “well in advance” so that they have sufficient time to familiarise themselves with the changed circumstances.

The Collegium presided by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said this in a statement issued after its meeting held on Thursday, where it decided to recommend the transfer of Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice Lisa Gill to the Andhra Pradesh High Court, where she will take over as Chief Justice upon the retirement of the incumbent Chief Justice.