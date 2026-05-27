Supreme Court issues notice on pleas challenging CBSE’s mandatory third-language policy

The Supreme Court Wednesday remarked that while CBSE’s decision to introduce a third language for school students may be “salutary” in principle, the move to implement it from the current academic year raises certain logistical questions.

Issuing notice and seeking a comprehensive reply from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and Central Board of Secondary Education on petitions challenging the decision to introduce it from the current academic year, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said, “We will see the legal aspect, but there are certain factual aspects and logistical issues.”

The CJI said this as Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the petitioners, said that the move was bound to create chaos for students.

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“First, they said they will implement the change from 2029-30, which is 3-4 years away, and students can adjust. But suddenly they have made a change and decided to implement it from July 1 in the 9th standard,” Rohatgi told the bench also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

Justice Bagchi said finding teachers would be a problem.

Rohatgi added that what’s more startling is that they say they don’t have textbooks. They say take class 6 textbooks for class 9. “It’s a very, very important issue,” he contended.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, also appearing for a petitioner, said it raises issues of language and federalism. “Language is a matter of choice. I can understand that you can say there is a national language, you must learn that. Of course, you must learn. But otherwise, language is a matter of choice,” he said.

Justice Bagchi, however, disagreed with the argument that it raises a federal question. “It is an insistence on federalism in the country itself. By increasing the number of national languages…”

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He added that what it raises is “an issue of being unreasonable”. “The teachers are not there in the schools, the books are not there…”

Sibal said, “Third language has to be introduced in Class 6, can’t be introduced otherwise”.

The bench said it will hear the matter next in July.

“Let them also get the all-India feedback. In the opening week, we will take it up. Issues of hardship, inconvenience, and logistical support have been raised here. On the issue of language, some may say that when you learn more languages, you strengthen federal structure, somebody may say …(the opposite). Whatever it may be, the issues need to be addressed,” the CJI said.

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Appearing for CBSE, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati said, “We will satisfy Your Lordships on how the policy is on what merits, how the transitional provisions have actually catered to the convenience and comfort of the students. They are our students. There is no question of making it hard on the students.”