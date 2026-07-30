How can unelected minister stay beyond 6 months? Supreme Court asks Bihar

The petition argues that reappointing an unelected minister after a change in government cannot reset the six-month clock under Article 164(4).

Written by: Ananthakrishnan G
3 min readNew DelhiJul 30, 2026 04:51 PM IST
SC on Bihar minister, Deepak Prakash case, Article 164(4), Bihar Panchayati Raj Minister, Supreme Court Bihar hearing, unelected minister, Bihar Government, Samrat Choudhary government, Nitish Kumar cabinet, constitutional limit for ministers, Supreme Court legal news, Bihar minister reappointment, Indian Express newsDeepak Prakash, son of RLM leader Upendra Kushwaha, was first appointed Bihar's Panchayati Raj Minister in November 2025 despite not being a legislator, and was reappointed in May 2026 after Samrat Choudhary became chief minister. (Deepak Prakash/X)
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The Supreme Court Thursday questioned how the Bihar Government can continue to retain a minister who has remained unelected beyond the six-month constitutional limit and asked the state to explain its position.

A three-judge bench, presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, was hearing a request to fix a date for hearing a plea challenging the appointment of Deepak Prakash as Panchayati Raj Minister in Bihar for the second time, without having been elected as an Assembly member.

“It is a pure legal issue. How are you retaining a minister beyond 6 months when he is not elected?” CJI Kant asked the counsel appearing for the Bihar Government.

Article 164(4) allows a non-member to remain minister for six months, subject to getting elected as a member within that period.

No more time

The counsel appearing for Rakesh Kumar Singh, a petitioner from Bihar, said that when the matter came up for hearing on July 15, the state had sought time, saying it wanted to file a counter-affidavit but had not done so so far.

“Seven months and 22 days have passed, and he is still continuing as the minister,” he said.

Also Read | The curious rise of Upendra Kushwaha’s son: Techie to jeans-clad first-timer in Nitish Kumar Cabinet

CJI Kant said that whether the state files a counter or not, the court will not give any more time. The court fixed the next hearing date for August 4.

What the petitioner says

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Deepak Prakash, who is the son of Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) leader Upendra Kushwaha, was made Minister of Panchayati Raj on November 20, 2025, in the then Nitish Kumar government, even though he was not a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly or the Bihar Legislative Council.

However, after a fresh council of ministers was constituted following Kumar’s stepping down, and Samrat Choudhary became the chief minister, Prakash was once again made Panchayati Raj minister on May 7, 2026.

Singh, the petitioner, has argued that it was a one-time opportunity and cannot be utilised every time there is a change of government. He had to get re-elected between November 20, 2025, when he was first sworn in, and May 20, 2026, the plea pointed out.

Singh contends that the re-appointment was in circumvention of constitutional safeguards and undermines representative democracy. He argued that it undermines the principles of parliamentary democracy, representative government, collective responsibility and electoral accountability.

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The plea urged the Supreme Court to declare Prakash’s reappointment and continuance in office unconstitutional, illegal, and void, and to restrain him from exercising the powers vested in the ministerial office.

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Ananthakrishnan G
Ananthakrishnan G
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Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field for over 26 years, kicking off his journalism career as a freelancer in the late nineties with bylines in The Hindu. A graduate in law, he practised in the District judiciary in Kerala for about two years before switching to journalism. His first permanent assignment was with The Press Trust of India in Delhi where he was assigned to cover the lower courts and various commissions of inquiry. He reported from the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India during his first stint with The Indian Express in 2005-2006. Currently, in his second stint with the daily newspaper, he reports from the Supreme Court and writes on topics related to law and the administration of justice. Legal reporting is his forte though he has extensive experience in political and community reporting too, having spent a decade as Kerala state correspondent, The Times of India and The Telegraph. He is a stickler for facts and has several impactful stories to his credit. ... Read More

 

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