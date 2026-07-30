How can unelected minister stay beyond 6 months? Supreme Court asks Bihar

Deepak Prakash, son of RLM leader Upendra Kushwaha, was first appointed Bihar's Panchayati Raj Minister in November 2025 despite not being a legislator, and was reappointed in May 2026 after Samrat Choudhary became chief minister. (Deepak Prakash/X)

The Supreme Court Thursday questioned how the Bihar Government can continue to retain a minister who has remained unelected beyond the six-month constitutional limit and asked the state to explain its position.

A three-judge bench, presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, was hearing a request to fix a date for hearing a plea challenging the appointment of Deepak Prakash as Panchayati Raj Minister in Bihar for the second time, without having been elected as an Assembly member.

“It is a pure legal issue. How are you retaining a minister beyond 6 months when he is not elected?” CJI Kant asked the counsel appearing for the Bihar Government.