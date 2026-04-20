Bengal SIR: Supreme Court to seek Calcutta HC Chief Justice’s report on Tribunals’ functioning

The Supreme Court said Monday it will seek a report from the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice regarding the Appellate Tribunals set up in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said this after Senior Advocate Devdutta Kamat informed the court that the Tribunals were only “accepting internet and computer- based applications” and not permitting lawyers.

“There is a practical difficulty. The matter is now listed on April 24. Appellate Tribunals are not functioning. Citizens from thousands of kilometres are not allowed representation. This court’s order not being followed,” Kamat said.

Initially, CJI Kant expressed the court’s displeasure at the Bengal SIR matter being brought up before it again and again, wondering if it was part of some “strategy”.

Apparently disagreeing with the submissions, the CJI said the court also gets reports and knows what is happening. “It’s not that…Unfortunately, it’s a professional strategy from this side. Every day, you people, one after the other, file…,” the CJI remarked.

Kamat, representing a group of people whose names had been deleted and who had filed appeals before the Tribunals, said he filed an application seeking an expedited hearing so that their names could appear on the supplementary list.

“We will see,” said the CJI.

“There are newspaper reports everywhere that the Appellate Tribunals are not functioning. Lordships orders are not being followed. That’s my respectful submission,” said Kamat.

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“We will get a report from the Chief Justice today itself,” said the CJI.

On April 13, the SC, in exercise of powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, allowed voters cleared by Appellate Tribunals to vote in the West Bengal Assembly elections, provided their appeals are decided before April 21 and 27, respectively, for the first and second phases.

The court said their names will be added through a “supplementary revised electoral roll” for the two-phase elections to be held on April 23 and April 29.

It directed the Election Commission of India that “wherever the Appellate Tribunals are able to decide the appeals by 21.04.2026 or 27.04.2026, as the case may be, such appellate orders shall be given effect to by issuing a supplementary revised electoral roll, and all necessary consequences with respect to the right to vote shall follow”.

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The bench, however, clarified that “mere pendency of appeals preferred by excluded persons before the Appellate Tribunals shall not entitle them to exercise their right to vote”.

The court also pointed out that “over 34 lakh appeals have already been filed” with the Tribunals, “not only against alleged wrongful exclusion, but also, in a substantial number of cases, by objectors aggrieved by the inclusion of several persons in the revised electoral rolls.”