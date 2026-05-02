Is apnea test reliable?: Supreme Court orders AIIMS to review brain death protocols

In a significant order, the Supreme Court has directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to set up a panel of three neurology or neurosurgery experts to examine whether methods like cerebral angiogram and electroencephalogram (EEG), as suggested by Kerala-based doctor and activist S Ganapathy, are better modes to determine if a person is brain dead than the currently used apnea test.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Metha, which concluded that concerns expressed by the medical profession “prima facie, do carry a ring of truth,” said that given the “complexities” of the issue, which calls for “specialised medical expertise”, it would be appropriate to have the expert view of AIIMS to examine it and suggest protocols.

“Having regard to the complexities of the important issues raised requiring specialised medical expertise, and considering that this court does not profess the requisite technical expertise in the field, it would be appropriate, in the interest of justice, to direct the constitution of an expert committee at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi to examine the matter and suggest appropriate protocols, keeping in view the advancements in medical science,” the bench said in its April 28 order.

“Such an exercise would enable the formulation of a robust and reliable regime, thereby dispelling and allaying the concerns expressed by the petitioner, which, at least prima facie, do carry a ring of truth,” the bench added.

“Accordingly, the Head of the Department of Neurology, AIIMS, New Delhi, is directed to constitute a team of three experts in the field of Neurology/Neurosurgery,” the bench said, adding that the panel “shall convene meetings as necessary and submit their considered recommendations to this Court…”.

It directed that the “report of the expert committee shall be placed before this court for consideration within a period of two months from today… in a sealed envelope.”

Organ transplantation malpractice: What the PIL stated

The septuagenarian doctor had earlier approached the Kerala High Court with a PIL, stating he has credible information indicating serious malpractices prevailing in the state in relation to organ transplantation procedures. He contended that patients admitted to various hospitals in critical condition are declared “brain-dead” even in cases where the clinical parameters prescribed under the law do not justify such a determination, and that such declarations are, at times, made with the underlying intention of facilitating the harvesting of organs for transplantation.

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Even though it expressed concern over alleged malpractices involving patients, the high court closed the proceedings on June 28, 2017, taking on record the assurance of the state government that had directed that in cases of brain death, the apnea test would be done without exception, and the whole procedure videographed.

Challenging this before the Supreme Court, Ganapathy said that, in terms of internationally accepted medical standards, including the guidelines of the World Health Organization, the apnea test ought to be resorted to only as a confirmatory test and not as the sole or primary basis for determining brain-stem death. He was of the view that ancillary tests such as EEG, cerebral angiography (including four-vessel angiogram), or other imaging modalities are required to be conducted prior thereto.

Ganapathy also contended that the apnea test requires stopping or reducing the cerebral blood flow, which by itself may induce brain death and urged that the best possible procedure to conclusively assess the parameters of brain-stem death would be to subject the patient to appropriate ancillary or supplemental tests, such as EEG, four-vessel cerebral angiography, radionuclide (radioisotope) angiography, or CT angiography.