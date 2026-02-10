‘Part of election is fought in Supreme Court’: CJI Surya Kant on plea against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s ‘shooting’ video

The SC was hearing a plea seeking the top court’s intervention for action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his alleged comments on a community. (File Photo)

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant remarked Tuesday that when elections are near, part of it is fought in the Supreme Court while hearing a plea seeking the top court’s intervention for action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his alleged comments on a community.

Chief Justice Kant’s remarks came during the mentioning hours, when lawyers bring matters they believe require urgent hearing to the CJI’s notice.

“Problem is, as and when elections come, part of the elections is fought in the Supreme Court only,” CJI Surya Kant said while presiding over a three-judge bench.

Appearing for the CPI(M) and CPI leader Annie Raja, Advocate Mohammad Nizamuddin Pasha informed the bench also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria, “We seek urgent intervention of this court with respect to disturbing speeches made by the sitting Chief Minister of Assam, including a recent video posted where he is shown as shooting at members of a particular community. Complaints are filed, but no FIRs registered,” Pasha said.