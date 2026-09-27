Ex-Mysuru SBI manager jailed for siphoning Rs 40 lakh from dead man’s account

The convict worked as the chief manager at SBI's Chamundipuram branch in Mysuru. (AI image)

A Karnataka court has convicted a former chief manager of State Bank of India (SBI) of siphoning off Rs 61.57 lakh from a dead customer’s account and from the bank’s internal funds.

The first additional senior civil judge and chief judicial magistrate in Mysuru sentenced Anirudh Vasantrao Kulkarni, former chief manager of the bank’s Chamundipuram branch in Mysuru, to one year’s imprisonment on Friday.

According to the prosecution, between May 13, 2009 and December 23, 2011, Kulkarni exploited his position at the bank to siphon funds from the account of Krishna Iyer, who died on April 7, 2005—years before the withdrawals began.

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The police submitted to the court that Kulkarni drew Rs 40.53 lakh from Iyer’s account and a further Rs 21.04 lakh from one of the bank’s internal accounts, transferring a combined Rs 61.57 lakh into accounts belonging to himself and his son, Nandan Kulkarni.