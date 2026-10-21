SBI ‘fails to process’ accident insurance claim linked to debit card, widow secures Rs 2 lakh

A Haryana consumer commission has directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to pay Rs 2.16 lakh to the legal heirs of a man who died in a road accident, after finding that his debit card carried accident insurance coverage of Rs 2 lakh. They were seeking the release of the accident insurance claim from SBI after it allegedly failed to process the same.

A bench of president R K Dogra and members Rekha Chaudhary and Vineet Kaushik of the Panipat District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission was dealing with a plea of a woman and her son, the legal heirs of the deceased man.

“As per the terms and conditions of the ATM card, the deceased is certainly entitled to an amount of Rs 2 lakh, and in this complaint, the account holder has expired, so the complainant, wife of the deceased, and son, being the legal heirs of the deceased, are entitled for insured amount of Rs 2 lakh,” the October 8 order reads.

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The commission noted that the debit card was valid from August 2020 to July 2025 and that the accident occurred during the insured period.

‘Bank prolongs matter’

The case arose after a man died on November 8, 2020, due to injuries sustained in a road accident. He held a bank account with SBI and also had a valid debit card, under which he was insured for Rs 2 lakh in case of a road accident.

According to the complainant-wife, she informed the bank soon after the accident and also approached it to release the claim amount, but she said the bank prolonged the matter under one pretext or another.

Thereafter, she sent a legal notice but got no response from the bank. She alleged that the bank had neither deputed a surveyor in this regard nor lodged the claim, prompting her to move the consumer commission. The SBI did not appear before the commission despite receiving notice and was proceeded against ex parte.

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Legal heirs entitled to insurance: Order

The commission observed that the complainants had submitted the necessary documents to establish their claim, including the deceased’s debit card, bank account statement, death certificate, driving licence and FIR relating to the road accident.

It further observed that the bank account statement showed that charges had been deducted from the man’s account for the continuation of the ATM card.

The commission held that, under the terms and conditions of the debit card, the deceased was entitled to an accident insurance benefit of Rs 2 lakh. Since the man had died, his legal heirs were entitled to receive the insured amount. It also directed to pay Rs 11,000 in compensation, besides Rs 5,500 as litigation costs.

Takeaway

The ruling highlights banks’ responsibility to honour accident insurance benefits linked to debit cards when policy conditions are met. It also underscores the importance of maintaining insurance coverage and ensuring legal heirs receive eligible claims, with compensation awarded for harassment and litigation expenses.

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Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Haryana helpline: 1800-180-2087) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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