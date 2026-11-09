Farmer denied claim under PM Fasal Bima Yojana, SBI insurance to pay him Rs 56,000

Waterlogging damaged a 68-year-old farmer’s cotton crop in 2018, and SBI Insurance Company failed to settle his crop insurance under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, which was launched by the Prime Minister of India in April, 2016.

To aid the farmer, a Haryana Consumer Commission has directed SBI General Insurance Company to pay him Rs 46, 369, along with interest, and also awarded him Rs 10,000 for mental agony, harassment and litigation costs.

President Jagdeep Singh, members Rajni Goyat and Amita Agarwal observed that SBI General Insurance Company had a duty to decide the claim of the farmer within one month from the date of the survey report, but it failed to comply with the direction of the operational guidelines.

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Noting that SBI General Insurance refused to resolve a genuine claim, the commission in its October 28 ruling said, “The complainant is well entitled to be compensated for the mental agony and harassment etc. suffered at the hands of the Op No.2 due to the deficient and negligent services provided.”

The commission further directed, “If the order of this commission is not complied with, then the complainant shall be entitled to file execution petition under section 71 and to file complaint/application under Section 72 of the Consumer Protection Act in that eventuality, the Op No.2 (SBI Insurance Company) may also be liable for prosecution under Section 72 of the said Act which envisages punishment of imprisonment which may extend to three years or fine upto Rs.one lac or with both.”

Cotton crop ruined by waterlogging, insurance claim went unpaid

The complainant is an agriculturist by profession and owns agricultural land measuring 3 acres in the District Hisar upon which he had obtained his KCC facility from Punjab National Bank, and got insured the agricultural crop kharif i.e. cotton, for the year 2018 of the complainant as per the guidelines issued for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), which was mandatory for the agriculturist.

He stated that Punjab National Bank remitted an amount of Rs. 1894.75 from his account on July 31, 2018 for the insurance of the Kharif 2018. His Kharif 2018 crop (cotton) was destroyed due to the water logging/inundation, upon which he had immediately informed the District Agriculture Department, which conducted a random survey for the loss and reported the loss of Kharif 2018 to the agriculturists of the village.

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He stated that other farmers of the village Khedar and his co-sharers who have their land adjacent to his land had also received the loss amount from their respective banks and insurance company. But the he did not receive any claim thereafter he visited the bank, insurance company, and District Agriculture Officer and they kept on assuring that the claim amount would be reflected in his bank account in a short period.

But he neither received any claim amount from SBI General Insurance Company, nor did he receive any intimation regarding the process of his genuine claim. Thereafter, he moved an application before the CM Window, Hisar, on March 3, 2021 regarding his genuine claim of PMFBY and a reply to the abovesaid complaint was given by the concerned Assistant Statistical Officer, Hisar Agriculture Branch Mini Sectt. Hisar.

He said that the final report of the reply was clearly mentioned by the concerned officer to the Agriculture Department that his claim was totally genuine and the insurance company was avoiding the genuine claim of the complainant by giving lame and false excuses.

The complainant asked for his genuine claim from the bank, insurance company and District Agriculture, but they denied the genuine claim. Hence the complaint.

Contentions

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The Punjab National Bank appeared through its counsel and filed a written statement by taking several preliminary objections, such as that the complainant had no cause of action. He did not allege any deficiency in service or negligence on their part. It was submitted that he had not attached any copy of khasra girdawari to show that their crop were damaged during kharif 2018 due to accumulation of water, etc.

It was submitted that the Prime Minister had launched a scheme under the name and style of Fasal Bima Yojana in the month of April, 2016 and as per aforesaid scheme, the bank was deducting half-yearly premium from the loan account of the complainant according to land mortgaged w.e.f. Kharif 2017, and the same is paid to the insurance company appointed by the Government of India for the notified crop in notified areas along with contribution of State and Central Government in the total premium.

The insurance company appeared through its counsel and filed a written statement, taking several preliminary objections such as that the complaint was not tenable, and it had not erred in offering services to the complainant. It was submitted that the complainant was being frivolous, vague and vexatious in nature, and there had been no unfair trade practice or deficiency in service, etc.

It was submitted that crop insurance in question was done under PMFBY, which operates on an area approach basis, i.e., a particular area is taken as an insurance unit and for all major crops, the insurance unit is the Gram Panchayat, and for minor crops, the insurance unit is Taluk.

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An authorised person on behalf of the District Agriculture Officer appeared and filed a written statement. It was submitted that the department only surveys the crops after getting information from the insurance company as per the notification of PMFBY.

The commission held that there was deficiency in service and negligence on the part of SBI General Insurance Company. Hence, allowing the complaint, it directed the insurance company to pay the amount of Rs 46,369 to the farmer with interest at 9 per cent per annum from December 1, 2018 till its realisation.

The commission further directed the insurance company to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation and cost of litigation. This order be complied with by the insurance company within 45 days from the date of passing of this order; otherwise, the amount shall carry an interest at 12 per cent per annum, the commission added.

Takeaway

The ruling highlights the duty of the bank, insurance company and District Agriculture Department to perform that after receiving intimation of the loss, appointment of loss assessor within 48 hours and settlement of claim is initiated.

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Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Haryana: 1800-180-2087) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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