SBI credit card fee jumps from Rs 499 to Rs 2,999, woman wins Rs 50,000 compensation

A Delhi Consumer Commission has held SBI Cards guilty of deficiency in service and ordered to pay Rs 50,000 to a woman who alleged that she had opted for a credit card with an annual fee of Rs 499 but was issued one carrying a Rs 2,999 fee in 2023. She repeatedly asked the company to change the card, but her request was not resolved. Nearly three years after she filed the complaint, the commission ordered the card to be closed.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, South-II, Delhi president Monika Aggarwal Srivastava and members Dr Rajender Dhar and Ritu Garodia, were hearing a complaint filed by one Neha Chaudhary against SBI Cards & Payment Services Limited.

“It is difficult to comprehend as to the reason why the card was not closed if it could not be downgraded,” the commission observed on September 18, finding SBI Cards guilty of deficiency in service.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

According to Chaudhary’s complaint, she had opted for a ‘Simply Click’ credit card carrying an annual fee of Rs 499 plus GST. She alleged that the company’s agent instead obtained her biometric KYC for a ‘Club Vistara’ card. A card was issued with a credit limit of Rs 73,000, but she found that it carried an annual fee of Rs 2,999 along with GST.

Woman repeatedly asks for card change

A bill dated August 3, 2023 showed annual fees of Rs 2,999 and GST of Rs 592.32. On August 4, she emailed SBI Cards stating that she had not used the card and requested that it be changed to a Simply Save card, with the applicable charges.

SBI Cards replied on August 10, 2023 that its representatives had been unable to contact her on her registered mobile number. It said upgrading or downgrading a credit card required OTP validation and asked her to receive a representative’s call or contact its helpline.

Chaudhary then informed the company that she had contacted the helpline but the requested change had not been made. On August 11, she said she had called multiple times and was told that the card could not be changed and the fees could not be waived. She also informed the company that she had approached the RBI Ombudsman.

Story continues below this ad

On August 18, SBI Cards informed her that it was unable to process the downgrade request. She sent a legal notice through email the same day. The commission noted that Chaudhary had contacted the company through email and its helpline multiple times, but was eventually told that the downgrade could not be processed without any reason being assigned.

Commission questions why card was not closed

The commission recorded that SBI Cards neither appeared nor rebutted the complainant’s allegations. Its written statement was not taken on record because it was time-barred under an order dated October 24, 2024.

The commission took note of an earlier February 2026 decision of the Karnataka State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, which referred to RBI directions dated April 21, 2022 on credit card closure. Those directions provide that a closure request should be honoured within seven working days, subject to payment of dues, and that issuers must provide multiple channels for such requests.

Failure to complete closure within seven working days attracts a penalty of Rs 500 per calendar day where there is no outstanding amount. The commission said it was difficult to comprehend why the card was not closed if it could not be downgraded.

Story continues below this ad

The commission held SBI Cards guilty of deficiency in service and directed it to close the credit card. It also directed the company to generate the bill as on August 4, 2023, the date of Chaudhary’s request for the change, provided the bill had not already been paid. The commission ordered SBI Cards to pay Rs 50,000 compensation.

Takeaway

If a credit card comes with a fee or charges different from what you agreed to, raise the issue immediately in writing and keep copies of all emails, bills and complaint records. If the issuer cannot make the requested change, ask for closure of the card and seek appropriate consumer redress rather than continuing to accept charges you dispute.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Delhi: 1800-11-4000) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

Do not miss out on these stories:

Accident death insurance rejected over ‘false information’, Andhra man secures Rs 50 lakh

Story continues below this ad

Cancer patient dies after ‘delayed care’, hospital, 2 doctors to pay Rs 5 lakh

Man wins Rs 1 lakh consumer payout after restaurant ‘hikes’ per head buffet price