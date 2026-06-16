Savarkar’s 10 clemency pleas not ‘submissive’ to British: Relative

Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar had filed 10 clemency petitions before the British government, but it was incorrect to say that the language used in the pleas was “submissive” or “expressed loyalty” to the then government, his grand-nephew Satyaki told a Pune court on Monday.

Satyaki, who had filed a defamation complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged objectionable remarks against Savarkar during a speech in London on March 5, 2023, made the remarks before a special MP/MLA court in Pune.

Satyaki was cross-examined by Gandhi’s counsel, Milind Pawar, before special judge Amol Shinde.

Satyaki told the court that the British government had rejected Savarkar’s clemency petitions. “The Britisher had in their reply to these petitions expressed concern that if Savarkar was released (from Andaman jail), he would again participate in revolutionary activities and cause a danger to British rule… Savarkar was not released merely because he submitted petitions,” Satyaki told the court.