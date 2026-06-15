Flight full, man’s seat changed from business class to economy, Saudi airline to pay Rs 1.15 lakh

The commission observed that despite having booked business class tickets, the man’s seat was downgraded, due to which he and his wife could not travel together. (AI-generated image)

The Hyderabad district consumer disputes redressal commission has directed a Saudi Arabian airline (Saudia) to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation and Rs 15,000 costs to a man whose confirmed business-class seat on a flight from Jeddah to Rome was downgraded to economy class at the last minute.

A bench of president B Uma Venkata Subba Lakshmi and members C Lakshmi Prasanna and V Janardhan Reddy observed that the denial or downgrade of a confirmed seat in the business class amounts to a deficiency in service.

“In the absence of material evidence, we are constrained to believe the statement of the complainant that he was deprived of the comfort and was separated from his wife during the journey from Jeddah to Rome,” the bench held in its order dated May 21.