After Satya Niketan collapse, Supreme Court amicus urges audit of all Delhi student housing

The report said the Satyaniketan accident also needs to be seen in the context of the "larger concentration of PG accommodations and private hostels in areas surrounding colleges and universities in Delhi". (File Photo)

Days after seven people were killed in the Satya Niketan building collapse, the Supreme Court-appointed amicus curiae Tuesday urged the court to order a time-bound safety audit of PG accommodations, private hostels, and other student housing in and around colleges and universities across Delhi.

In a status report, Senior Advocate Ajit Kumar Sinha, the amicus curiae in the matter, said that though the top court is already seized of the issue and has constituted a committee to inspect buildings in Lajpat Nagar, Saket, and Malviya Nagar, “Satya Niketan did not fall within the scope of the inspection”.

The report, filed through Advocate Govind Jee, pointed out that Satya Niketan, located near Delhi University South Campus, has “emerged as a major hub for student accommodation, with a large number of PG accommodations, hostels, messes, eateries and other commercial establishments operating in the area.”