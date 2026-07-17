PIL seeking restoration of Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj withdrawn in Punjab and Haryana high court

According to the petition, the biographical film on late human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, starring Diljit Dosanjh, was released on ZEE5 on July 3.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday dismissed as withdrawn a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking restoration of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj on the ZEE5 OTT platform.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor allowed the petition to be withdrawn. A detailed order is awaited.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Dheeraj Jain, assisted by Advocate Shreyansi Verma, appearing for the Union Government and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), questioned the maintainability of the PIL, arguing that the petitioner lacked the locus standi to file it.

The PIL had been filed by 36-year-old Sharwan Singh through advocates Hakam Singh, Ajayvir Singh Randhawa, Shruti and Anmol Jeevan Singh Gill against the Union of India, the CBFC, the State of Punjab, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and ZEE5.