PIL seeking restoration of Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj withdrawn in Punjab and Haryana high court

Petitioner had sought restoration of the film on ZEE5, alleging its removal shortly after release violated viewers’ right to access a CBFC-certified work

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
2 min readChandigarhJul 17, 2026 09:50 PM IST
diljit dosanjh, satluj, punjab and haryana high court,According to the petition, the biographical film on late human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, starring Diljit Dosanjh, was released on ZEE5 on July 3.
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday dismissed as withdrawn a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking restoration of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj on the ZEE5 OTT platform.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor allowed the petition to be withdrawn. A detailed order is awaited.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Dheeraj Jain, assisted by Advocate Shreyansi Verma, appearing for the Union Government and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), questioned the maintainability of the PIL, arguing that the petitioner lacked the locus standi to file it.

The PIL had been filed by 36-year-old Sharwan Singh through advocates Hakam Singh, Ajayvir Singh Randhawa, Shruti and Anmol Jeevan Singh Gill against the Union of India, the CBFC, the State of Punjab, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and ZEE5.

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The petitioner had sought directions to restore Satluj, originally titled Punjab 95, for public viewing across India. The plea contended that the film had been removed from the streaming platform shortly after its release without any statutory, judicial or governmental order being disclosed. It also sought protection of the public’s right under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution to access a duly certified cinematographic work.

According to the petition, the biographical film on late human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, starring Diljit Dosanjh, was released on ZEE5 on July 3 after remaining delayed for several years over certification issues with the CBFC. It was, however, taken down from the platform on July 5.

The petitioner argued that the film’s removal, without disclosure of any legal authority, curtailed the public’s right to receive information and artistic expression, while also depriving subscribers of access to content they had paid to watch.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

 

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