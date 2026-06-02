‘Sarve bhavantu sukhinah’: Court invokes Sanskrit verse on universal happiness to slam Haryana mediclaim limits

The court said medical reimbursement policies should be interpreted in a manner that advances the cause of human welfare rather than defeat it through technicalities. (AI-generated image)

Invoking the ancient Sanskrit principle that the well-being of society is inseparable from the health and dignity of its people, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has called upon the Haryana government to reconsider its medical reimbursement policy amid challenges to the denial of claims for treatment taken at non-empanelled hospitals.

Justice Sandeep Moudgil observed that long waiting periods, overcrowding, shortage of beds and the urgency associated with critical illnesses often leave employees and pensioners with no option but to seek treatment at the nearest available hospital, irrespective of whether it is empanelled.

“In such circumstances, to reject reimbursement solely on the ground of non-empanelment would amount to placing policy procedure above human survival,” the court added.