Ordered saree from boutique, got blouse after consumer complaint: Kerala man wins payout

A man ordered a ready-to-wear saree for his wife in November 2024 from an online boutique but never received it. A Kerala consumer commission has now ordered the seller to pay him Rs 10,702 after finding that he received only a blouse piece instead of the saree, and that too after filing the complaint.

President Krishnan K, along with member Beena K G of the Kasaragod District Consumer Commission, was hearing the complaint filed by the man who allegedly ordered a yellow ready-to-wear saree from an online seller in November 2024 and paid Rs 1,702.40 through Google Pay.

“It is clear that the opposite party (online boutique) had committed deficiency in service and unfair trade practice despite misleading advertisements, and the complainant had undergone monetary loss, mental agony and emotional stress due to the illegal act of the opposite party,” the October 30 order read.

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No saree, no refund

The man claimed that he placed an order for a ready-to-wear saree through a fashion brand and online boutique for Rs 1702 and paid through Google Pay in November 2024. He added that till now he had not received the saree. The man added that he had contacted several times for delivery of the item to the said boutique but now gave up due to their negligent attitude. He further added that he also demanded a refund of the amount in May 2025.

However, the said boutique allegedly informed teh complainant that a refund is not possible. The complainant is alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on the part of the boutique for non-delivery of the sari and seeking refund of the amount with compensation of Rs 5000 for time loss, mental agony and hardships undergone by him and his family.

The boutique’s defence

The boutique, represented by advocates Sebin Thomas and Rajesh K, submitted that an accident had damaged some of its fabric stock, which also included the material required for the ordered saree. It said that the customer had been informed about the unexpected delay through an email accompanied by an apology.

The boutique further submitted that the complainant had received and replied to the email but had nevertheless filed the consumer complaint. It denied any deficiency in service and sought dismissal of the complaint.

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‘Customer has every right to refund’

The commission noted that the saree had remained undelivered and that the complainant received only a blouse piece after filing the case. It referred to the definition of deficiency in service under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, which includes any “fault, imperfection, shortcoming or inadequacy” in the manner of performance undertaken by a seller or service provider.

The commission also relied on consumer cases concerning the supply of incorrect or mismatched products and observed that sellers are bound to deliver goods matching the advertised specifications.

The commission found that the boutique has been deficient in service and has indulged in unfair trade practice with non-delivery of the promised product.

“The complainant is entitled to relief in this case. The complainant had every right to get refund of the paid amount with interest, compensation and costs,” the commission observed.

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Accordingly, it directed the boutique to refund Rs 1,702 and held that the complainant is also entitled to compensation of Rs 7,000 along with litigation costs of Rs 3,000.

The seller was directed to make the payment within 30 days. The complainant was also directed to return the blouse piece after receiving the amount.

Takeaway

This ruling highlights that online boutique firms cannot deny a refund if they have not delivered the ordered product, claiming any unfortunate accident at the store.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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