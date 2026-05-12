‘Physically impossible’: Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora challenges ED arrest, claims 17-page order was ‘pre-typed’

Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister and former Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora Tuesday approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), terming the action “illegal”, “arbitrary” and violative of constitutional safeguards.
As the matter came up for hearing before a Division Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry, Arora was not granted any interim relief. The bench adjourned the matter to May 14.
Arora, presently in ED custody, filed the criminal writ petition seeking quashing of the remand order dated May 9 passed by the Special PMLA Court in Gurgaon, along with the grounds of arrest and all consequential proceedings arising out of the ED case.
Appearing for Arora, Senior Advocate Puneet Bali with Advocates Vibhav Jain and Viren Sibal, contended that ED registered the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) on May 5 on the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) lodged at Gurgaon’s Udyog Vihar police station. Bali said the action followed searches conducted at the premises linked to the minister and Hampton Sky Realty Limited (HSRL), formerly known as Ritesh Properties and Industries Limited.
According to the plea, ED officials conducted searches between April 17 and April 19 at Arora’s Ludhiana residence, the Gurgaon residence of Kavya Arora and the office premises of HSRL. The petitioner’s counsel claimed that “no incriminating document, digital device, currency, unaccounted asset or incriminating material was recovered against the petitioner during the course of the search proceedings”.
The plea further states that immediately after the searches, ED provisionally attached bank accounts, demat holdings, and immovable properties for 180 days under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
As per the petition, ED officials again reached Arora’s Chandigarh residence on May 9 around 7.15 am for search and seizure proceedings and recorded his statement under Section 17(1)(f) of the PMLA. He was arrested later the same day at 4 pm and produced before the Special PMLA Court in Gurgaon at 11.20 pm, which remanded him to ED custody for 7 days.
‘ED wrongly invoked the PMLA provisions’
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Senior Advocate Bali argued before the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the arrest was carried out in a “predetermined and mechanical manner”.
Referring to the petition, Bali submitted that the grounds of arrest were “demonstrably pre-typed and predetermined,” as the investigating officer allegedly perused Arora’s statement at 3.25 pm, and the arrest was effected at 4 pm, with a detailed 17-page document.
“It is physically impossible for any officer to have independently perused the statement, formed a genuine ‘reason to believe’, composed such a document, and executed arrest formalities within 35 minutes,” he said.
Arora’s counsel further relied upon the Supreme Court judgment in Directorate of Enforcement versus Subhash Sharma case, to contend that a “pre-typed arrest order renders the arrest completely illegal and in violation of Articles 21 and 22 of the Constitution”.
Bali also argued that the “entire investigation is documentary in nature” and that all relevant records are already in the agency’s possession, making custodial interrogation unnecessary.
The petition also contends that ED wrongly invoked the PMLA provisions on the basis of proceedings arising under FEMA. Arora’s plea stated, “FEMA, 1999 is not a scheduled offence under Section 2(1)(y) of the PMLA and cannot constitute the foundation of PMLA jurisdiction”.
Arora also claimed in the petition that he had “at all times extended full and complete co-operation” to the agency and there was “no allegation of absconding, non-cooperation, tampering with evidence or intimidation of witnesses at any stage”.
Arora said in his plea that he is a businessman, philanthropist, and public figure, and that he served as a Rajya Sabha MP from 2022 to 2025 before becoming a Cabinet minister in Punjab. He also said he had resigned from the day-to-day management of HSRL after assuming public office.
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula).
Professional Background
Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases.
Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region.
Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns:
1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts
"12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013.
"‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case.
"Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification.
2. Investigative & Scams
"CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus.
"Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh.
3. Environment & Public Safety
"Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities.
"Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos.
4. Gangster Culture & Crime
"City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules.
"Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26.
Signature Style
Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More