Sanjay Raut acquitted in defamation case filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s wife

Sanjay Raut said he was the executive editor, not the editor, of 'Saamana' and was therefore not legally responsible for the allegation published in the paper. (File photo)

A special court in Mumbai acquitted Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday in a defamation case filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s wife in connection with the Opposition politician’s allegations of a “toilet scam” in the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation.

Medha Somaiya, a professor of organic chemistry at a Mumbai college, filed the defamation complaint in 2022. She stated that Raut had made statements accusing her husband of a role in the “toilet scam”, which were then published in various news outlets, including in the Sena’s mouthpiece, Saamana.

On September 26, 2024, a magistrate court convicted Raut and sentenced him to 15 days’ imprisonment, holding that his statements had “shattered the image” and caused mental agony to Medha. The magistrate court had said that even though Raut did not intend to defame Medha, he knew the statements would harm her reputation if published.