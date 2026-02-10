‘Police tried to criminalise political speech, didn’t attribute to PM’: UK doctor detained over anti-BJP posts tells HC

Patil was detained on January 10 upon his arrival at the Mumbai international airport and was later prevented from leaving the country. (File Photo)

UK-based doctor and YouTuber Sangram Patil, who has challenged an FIR and Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him for allegedly posting objectionable content against BJP leaders has denied the allegations of making post against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Affidavit in reply (by state) is a clear attempt to criminalise political speech, justify an illegal LOC post-facto, chill dissent and abuse the criminal process,” Patil has stated in a rejoinder to the state’s reply before the Bombay High Court.

In an affidavit in response to plea by Patil seeking quashing of FIR and LOC, filed before the HC, the police had claimed that probe against Patil was at “critical stage” and “the possibility of an organised effort to malign constitutional authority cannot be ruled out.”