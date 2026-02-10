‘Police tried to criminalise political speech, didn’t attribute to PM’: UK doctor detained over anti-BJP posts tells HC

In an affidavit in response to plea by Patil seeking quashing of FIR and LOC, filed before the HC, the police had claimed that probe against Patil was at "critical stage" and “the possibility of an organised effort to malign constitutional authority cannot be ruled out.”

By: Express News Service
Feb 10, 2026
Patil was detained on January 10 upon his arrival at the Mumbai international airport and was later prevented from leaving the country.
UK-based doctor and YouTuber Sangram Patil, who has challenged an FIR and Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him for allegedly posting objectionable content against BJP leaders has denied the allegations of making post against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Affidavit in reply (by state) is a clear attempt to criminalise political speech, justify an illegal LOC post-facto, chill dissent and abuse the criminal process,” Patil has stated in a rejoinder to the state’s reply before the Bombay High Court.

In an affidavit in response to plea by Patil seeking quashing of FIR and LOC, filed before the HC, the police had claimed that probe against Patil was at “critical stage” and “the possibility of an organised effort to malign constitutional authority cannot be ruled out.”

“It is a matter of serious concern, warranting investigation as to why a foreign citizen, despite being a qualified medical professional, visiting India on a Tourist e Visa, has engaged in posting defamatory, scandalous, obscene and inflammatory material without any substance and basis against the Prime Minister of India while residing outside the country,” the police had told the court.

Patil was detained on January 10 upon his arrival at the Mumbai international airport and was later prevented from leaving the country. In his plea, Patil had claimed that the FIR registered on complaint by BJP functionary, did not allege any incitement to violence, threat to public order, or disturbance of public tranquility.

Patil, in his rejoinder has stated, “It is categorically denied by me that the said post mentions the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India by name, or makes any direct or indirect reference identifiable exclusively to the Prime Minister. The respondents are assuming, imputing and attributing meanings to the said post which are neither explicit nor inevitable. Criminal prosecution cannot be founded on subjective political interpretation or perceived sentiment.”

He went on to state, “I also deny the allegations seeking to introduce, for the first time, issues relating to obscenity, national integrity, sovereignty, public order, conspiracy or co-ordinated activity. None of these allegations form part of the FIR. It is settled law that deficiencies in an FIR cannot be cured by affidavits or explained during investigation.”

A single-judge bench of Justice Ashwin D Bhobe on February 9 had said that he will make endeavour to hear Patil’s plea on February 17. Patil had sought urgent hearing citing that his “job was at stake” due to state action of issuing LOC against him.

 

