Distribute samosas, tea among staff: Delhi High Court waives fine in cheque bounce case

In a cheque bounce case against a company, the court had imposed Rs 50,000 cost but on September 17 it waived it, directing the counsel to distribute samosas and tea among the Delhi High Court Bar Association staff.

Written by: Somya Tyagi
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 24, 2026 11:36 AM IST
Delhi High Court Samosa Tea DHCBA employeesThe Delhi High Court directed the advocates to distribute samosas and tea to all the employees of Delhi High Court Bar Association. (Ai-generated Image)
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In an unusual direction, the Delhi High Court has asked the counsel representing a company to distribute samosas and tea among the employees of the Delhi High Court Bar Association while waiving off Rs 50,000 costs earlier imposed in a cheque bounce case.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee imposed the costs on August 20 after accusing the company of hiding a trial court order relating to the case. But when hearing the waiver plea, the High Court on September 17 allowed it and said, “… the present application is disposed of; however, learned counsel for the petitioners is called upon to distribute samosas and tea to all the employees of Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) within a period of one week.”

On August 17, the company, Indus Birra Beverages, approached the Delhi High Court for getting the cheque bounce case quashed.  Thereafter, on the next date of hearing, the court noted that the company had concealed a trial court order from the high court, which affected the outcome of the case.

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Justice Saurabh Banerjee Delhi High Court Justice Saurabh Banerjee waived the cost of Rs 50,000 that was imposed on the advocates who were representing the company in the cheque bounce case.

‘Concealed trial court order’

While imposing a cost of Rs 50,000, the High Court said, “It does not appreciate the aforesaid conduct of the petitioners (the company), more so, since they are making contrary statements before different Courts, by withholding information/ by misleading them with a clear intention to somehow snatch an order from this Court.”

The High Court had ordered that the cost had to be paid by the advocates of the company to the Delhi High Court Bar Association Lawyers Social Security and Welfare Fund. The company had then filed an application for waiver of costs.

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