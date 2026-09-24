Distribute samosas, tea among staff: Delhi High Court waives fine in cheque bounce case

The Delhi High Court directed the advocates to distribute samosas and tea to all the employees of Delhi High Court Bar Association. (Ai-generated Image)

In an unusual direction, the Delhi High Court has asked the counsel representing a company to distribute samosas and tea among the employees of the Delhi High Court Bar Association while waiving off Rs 50,000 costs earlier imposed in a cheque bounce case.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee imposed the costs on August 20 after accusing the company of hiding a trial court order relating to the case. But when hearing the waiver plea, the High Court on September 17 allowed it and said, “… the present application is disposed of; however, learned counsel for the petitioners is called upon to distribute samosas and tea to all the employees of Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) within a period of one week.”