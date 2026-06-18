Same account number for 2 customers, postal department directed to pay Rs 20,000 relief

The opposite parties cannot refuse to pay the insurance maturity amount to the complainant just because a copy of the PAN card was not given, the forum observed. (AI-generated image)

The District Consumer Commission in Tamil Nadu’s Kanniyakumari has ordered the Superintendent of Postal Service to pay Rs 20,000 to a woman in compensation for non-payment of her matured rural postal life insurance amount due to an administrative error where two different customers were assigned the same savings account number.

A bench of president Y Gladstone Blessed Tagore, and member S Nagendran was dealing with the plea of a woman who filed a complaint against the postal department for non-payment of her Rs 1 lakh matured Rural Postal Life Insurance amount.

“It is surprising and shocking how the postal authorities gave the same account number for two different customers, the complainant and one Valarmathi. Giving the same account number to the complainant and to one Valarmathi is the fault of the Postal Department. The head of the District Postal Authority is a party in this case,” the commission said on May 27.