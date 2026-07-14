Supreme Court pulls up Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia over non-compliance of order

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up comedians Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia over non-compliance of the court's earlier order.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 14, 2026 04:21 PM IST
Samay Raina faces second summons from Maharashtra cyber police over India’s Got Latent show controversy.'Self-styled youth icon': Supreme Court pulls up Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahabadia over non-compliance of order (Image source: @ranveerallahbadia/Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up comedians Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia over non-compliance of the court’s earlier order.

In a statement, the top court said, “We believe (comedian) Samay Raina has taken court for a ride, brazenly violated our orders.”

Last year in August, the Supreme Court had directed India’s Got Latent host Samay Raina and his other co-comedians to display their unconditional apology for ridiculing those with disabilities and rare genetic disorders.

The court in the previous hearing that the Information Technology Act can include penal consequences for such actions, and asked Raina and others to “go apologise on your podcasts, etc…”. “Then tell us about the cost/penalty you are willing to bear.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 14: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments