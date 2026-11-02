Azam Khan moves Supreme Court against fresh arrest, hearing likely this week

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has moved the Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a fresh money laundering case linked to the Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust. The development comes after a special court in Ghaziabad remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody on Sunday.
The Supreme Court took note of an urgent mentioning by Khan’s lawyer, Nizam Pasha, and said the plea would be listed for hearing during the week.
A special court in Ghaziabad had remanded Khan to 14 days of judicial custody. He was arrested by the ED on Saturday, shortly after he and his son Abdullah Azam Khan were released from Rampur jail on bail in an alleged dual PAN cards case.
The ED has registered the money laundering case based on 58 FIRs filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police against Khan and his alleged associates. The agency has accused him of diverting government funds meant for public works to construct the private Jauhar University in Rampur.
On October 28, the ED attached land and buildings belonging to the university, with an estimated market value of Rs 1,170 crore. Khan’s lawyer argued that the agency had violated provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), while the ED sought his custody for questioning over alleged financial transactions and benami property transfers.
(With Inputs from PTI)