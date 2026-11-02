Azam Khan moves Supreme Court against fresh arrest, hearing likely this week

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has moved the Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a fresh money laundering case linked to the Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust. The development comes after a special court in Ghaziabad remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody on Sunday.

The Supreme Court took note of an urgent mentioning by Khan’s lawyer, Nizam Pasha, and said the plea would be listed for hearing during the week.

A special court in Ghaziabad had remanded Khan to 14 days of judicial custody. He was arrested by the ED on Saturday, shortly after he and his son Abdullah Azam Khan were released from Rampur jail on bail in an alleged dual PAN cards case.