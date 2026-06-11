Salman Khan defamation case: Bombay High Court questions social media posts by neighbour

Remarking that access to social media does not entitle individuals to publish content to defame others, the Bombay High Court Thursday suggested that the neighbour of Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Panvel (Raigad district) farmhouse consider deleting posts and videos against the actor related to a defamation case.

The high court was hearing an appeal by Khan against the rejection of interim relief by a civil court in connection with the defamation suit he had filed against one Ketan Kakkad for uploading videos on social media about the actor’s alleged activities at his Panvel farmhouse.

A single-judge bench of Justice Sharmila U Deshmukh, while hearing Khan’s appeal filed in 2022, also said that parties can pursue remedies before appropriate forums by agitating their grievances related to properties and suggested Kakkad delete the posts related to the dispute and sought his response on the same by July 6.