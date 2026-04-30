Court declines jurisdiction over ‘drug kingpin’ Salim Dola’s initial custody, directs shift to magistrate

A special court in Mumbai Thursday directed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to produce alleged drug kingpin Salim Dola before a magistrate’s court, citing jurisdictional requirements for a “first remand”.

Dola, an alleged key mephedrone (MD) producer and suspected associate of fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim, was extradited from Turkey Tuesday. Following a two-day transit remand granted by a Delhi court, he was brought to Mumbai late Wednesday evening.

When the NCB produced Dola before Special Judge A M Bhandarwar of the special court designated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) at the Mumbai City Civil and Sessions Court Thursday afternoon, a debate arose regarding the proper forum for his initial custody.

The NCB prosecutor argued that Dola was being produced in execution of a non-bailable warrant issued by the Special Court in 2024. However, the court clarified that under the law, the first instance of remand must be handled by a magistrate.

“Transit remand cannot be considered as first remand, and it is expected to produce the accused before the learned magistrate having jurisdiction,” Special Judge Bhandarwar noted in his order.

The judge subsequently directed the Investigation Officer (IO) to produce Dola before the Esplanade magistrate court within the stipulated time, as his transit remand period expires Thursday.

During the brief proceedings, the court verified Dola’s identity and inquired if he had any complaints of ill-treatment while in custody. “No, no, all good,” Dola responded. The judge then informed him that his formal custody hearing would take place before a magistrate.

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The case against Dola

The central agency is seeking Dola’s custody in connection with a major drug bust in 2023 involving the seizure of 20 kg of mephedrone. The investigation previously led to the arrest of Faisal Javed Shaikh, a Dongri resident.

By tracing Shaikh’s bank transactions, the NCB allegedly uncovered a trail of funds linked to Dola, who was in the UAE at the time. The agency claims that Shaikh was procuring the banned substances from intermediaries directly linked to Dola’s international syndicate.