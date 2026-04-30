A special court in Mumbai Thursday directed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to produce alleged drug kingpin Salim Dola before a magistrate’s court, citing jurisdictional requirements for a “first remand”.
When the NCB produced Dola before Special Judge A M Bhandarwar of the special court designated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) at the Mumbai City Civil and Sessions Court Thursday afternoon, a debate arose regarding the proper forum for his initial custody.
The NCB prosecutor argued that Dola was being produced in execution of a non-bailable warrant issued by the Special Court in 2024. However, the court clarified that under the law, the first instance of remand must be handled by a magistrate.
“Transit remand cannot be considered as first remand, and it is expected to produce the accused before the learned magistrate having jurisdiction,” Special Judge Bhandarwar noted in his order.
The judge subsequently directed the Investigation Officer (IO) to produce Dola before the Esplanade magistrate court within the stipulated time, as his transit remand period expires Thursday.
During the brief proceedings, the court verified Dola’s identity and inquired if he had any complaints of ill-treatment while in custody. “No, no, all good,” Dola responded. The judge then informed him that his formal custody hearing would take place before a magistrate.
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The case against Dola
The central agency is seeking Dola’s custody in connection with a major drug bust in 2023 involving the seizure of 20 kg of mephedrone. The investigation previously led to the arrest of Faisal Javed Shaikh, a Dongri resident.
By tracing Shaikh’s bank transactions, the NCB allegedly uncovered a trail of funds linked to Dola, who was in the UAE at the time. The agency claims that Shaikh was procuring the banned substances from intermediaries directly linked to Dola’s international syndicate.
Sadaf Modak is a distinguished Legal Correspondent based in Mumbai whose work demonstrates exceptional Expertise and Authority in covering the intricacies of the judicial and correctional systems. Reporting for The Indian Express, she is a highly Trustworthy source for in-depth coverage of courtroom proceedings and human rights issues.
Expertise
Specialized Role: As a dedicated Legal Correspondent, Sadaf Modak possesses deep, specialized knowledge of legal procedures, statutes, and judicial operations, lending immense Authority to her reports.
Core Authority & Focus: Her work primarily centers on:
Trial Court Proceedings: She mainly covers the trial courts of Mumbai, providing crucial, on-the-ground reporting on the day-to-day legal processes that affect citizens. She maintains a keen eye on both major criminal cases and the "ordinary and not so ordinary events" that reveal the human element within the justice system.
Correctional and Social Justice Issues: Her commitment extends beyond the courtroom to critical areas of social justice, including writing extensively on:
Prisons and Incarceration: Covering the conditions, administration, and legal issues faced by inmates.
Juvenile Justice: Reporting on the complexities of the juvenile justice system and the legal rights of children.
Human Rights: Focusing on fundamental human rights within the context of law enforcement and state institutions.
Experience
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Impactful Detail: Her focus on trial courts provides readers with direct, detailed insights into the workings of the justice system, making complex legal narratives accessible and establishing her as a reliable and trusted chronicler of the legal landscape.
Sadaf Modak's blend of judicial focus and commitment to human rights issues establishes her as a vital and authoritative voice in Indian legal journalism.
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