Woman who invested in ‘defunct’ Sahara scheme for 12 years wins Rs 26,350 payout

The commission held that transferring funds between schemes could not extinguish the depositor's right to receive her money after maturity from Sahara. (Image generated using AI)

A district consumer commission in Uttar Pradesh has directed Sahara India entities to refund Rs 11,350 along with interest and compensation to a woman who saved Rs 300 per month for years after investing in a recurring deposit scheme.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Bahraich, held that the company could not deny payment merely because the deposits had been shifted to another Sahara-linked scheme and found a deficiency in service in withholding the matured amount.

Commission president Suresh Chandra Bharti and member Dr Monika Priyadarshini were hearing a complaint filed by Rani Soni against Sahara India officials and entities.

“The complainant’s deposited amount was not returned even after maturity despite repeated requests, which clearly amounts to deficiency in service on the part of the opposite parties,” the commission said on June 5.