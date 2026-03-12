Safety over termination: Karnataka High Court denies a 28-week abortion plea of sexual assault victim

The Karnataka High Court directed the hospital to provide continuous medical supervision and appropriate antenatal care for the sexual assault victim until delivery.

Observing that primary concern must always be on “the safety and survival of the victim”, the Karnataka High Court has recently refused permission to an alleged victim of sexual assault to terminate her 28-week-old pregnancy.

Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum, in his order dated March 10, said, “This court is deeply conscious of the traumatic circumstances in which the victim has conceived, particularly in view of the alleged sexual assault attracting the provisions of the Pocso Act. The paramount consideration must be the safety and survival of the victim.”

Dismissing the petition, the court directed the hospital to provide continuous medical supervision and appropriate antenatal care until delivery. Further, the state government shall ensure that the victim is extended the benefit of compensation under the Victim Compensation Scheme and other welfare measures available under law.