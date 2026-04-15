Sabarimala Case Live Updates: Supreme Court to resume hearing

A nine-judge bench is hearing the Sabarimala reference.

Supreme Court on Sabarimala Women Entry Case Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court Wednesday will resume hearing the pleas concerning discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala temple, and the scope of religious freedom under the Constitution.

Nine-judge bench: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will preside over the bench, which will include Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi.

Story continues below this ad Questions for consideration: The 7 questions for consideration before the court are: What is the scope and ambit of the right to freedom of religion under Article 25 of the Constitution of India?

What is the interplay between the rights of persons under Article 25 of the Constitution and the rights of religious denominations under Article 26?

Whether the rights of a religious denomination under Article 26 of the Constitution are subject to other provisions of Part III of the Constitution, apart from public order, morality and health?

What is the scope and extent of the word ‘morality’ under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution, and whether it is meant to include constitutional morality?

What is the scope and extent of judicial review with regard to a religious practice as referred to in Article 25 of the Constitution?

What is the meaning of the expression “Sections of Hindus” occurring in Article 25 (2) (b) of the Constitution?

Whether a person not belonging to a religious denomination or religious group can question a practice of that religious denomination or religious group by filing a PIL? Live Updates Apr 15, 2026 10:37 AM IST Supreme Court Hearing on Sabarimala Women Entry Live Updates: SG Mehta's arguments Mehta had earlier pointed to several instances where restrictions operate against men, noting that there are temples where men are not allowed entry. He further added that there are temples where male priests are under a religious mandate to wash the feet of female devotees. Apr 15, 2026 10:35 AM IST Supreme Court Hearing on Sabarimala Women Entry Live Updates: Nine-judge bench to resume hearing The nine judge bench which began hearing on April 7 heard the arguments by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on behalf of Central government who had argued that the right to enter a temple must be examined in the context of the rights of devotees who believe that a particular class of persons should not be permitted entry, adding that this aspect has not been considered at all. Mehta had also contended that the Sabarimala judgment proceeds on an assumption that men are superior and women occupy a lower pedestal. Apr 15, 2026 10:27 AM IST Supreme Court Hearing on Sabarimala Women Entry Live Updates: Nine-judge bench to resume hearing A nine-judge bench will shortly resume Day 4 hearing of the Sabarimala reference

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