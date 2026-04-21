Sabarimala Women Entry Case Hearing Live Updates Day 6: Supreme Court to resume hearing today

A nine-judge bench will shortly resume the Day 6 hearing of the Sabarimala reference
Supreme Court on Sabarimala Women Entry Case Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court will hear today pleas concerning discrimination against women in religious places, including the Sabarimala temple, and the scope of religious freedom under the Constitution.
Today will be the sixth day of the hearing with the nine-judge bench. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will preside over the bench, which will include Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi.
Questions for consideration: There are seven questions for consideration before the court:
What happened in the last hearing? In the last hearing so far, the arguments have been concluded on behalf of the Centre, temple devotee organisations and the Travancore Devaswom Board.
The apex court, on the fifth day of hearing, heard the submissions from senior advocates Rajeev Dhavan and V Giri. Advocate MR Venkatesh also argued on behalf of Aathmaartham Trust.
Venkatesh put forward before the court on the last hearing that in South India, women, when they undergo the biological process, voluntarily don’t enter temples. This is a non-written rule that even in the house, they don’t enter the puja room.
“When science ends, belief begins, and belief ends when science begins,” he added.
Dhavan, in his plea, pointed out that the freedom of conscience is mentioned separately from free religion. Therefore, there are two separate rights.
Justice Nagarathna asked Dhavan in his submission if there is any religion which can exist without having a denominational colour.
Senior advocate Giri, in his submission, said that for every religion, there is a manifestation.
“Manifestation in the Hindu religion is idol worship, considered as an integral and inalienable part. I don’t go to the temple, questioning whether the temple has the element of divinity,” he further mentioned.
Justice Amanullah said that building a temple is itself a manifestation.
A nine-judge bench will shortly resume the Day 6 hearing of the Sabarimala reference