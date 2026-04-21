Sabarimala Women Entry Case Hearing Live Updates Day 6: Supreme Court to resume hearing today

Centre had earlier argued that the Sabarimala 2018 judgment proceeds on an assumption that men are superior and women occupy a lower pedestal. (File photo)

Supreme Court on Sabarimala Women Entry Case Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court will hear today pleas concerning discrimination against women in religious places, including the Sabarimala temple, and the scope of religious freedom under the Constitution.

Today will be the sixth day of the hearing with the nine-judge bench. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will preside over the bench, which will include Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi.

Story continues below this ad Questions for consideration: There are seven questions for consideration before the court: What is the scope and ambit of the right to freedom of religion under Article 25 of the Constitution of India? What is the interplay between the rights of persons under Article 25 of the Constitution and the rights of religious denominations under Article 26? Whether the rights of a religious denomination under Article 26 of the Constitution are subject to other provisions of Part III of the Constitution, apart from public order, morality and health? What is the scope and extent of the word ‘morality’ under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution, and whether it is meant to include constitutional morality? What is the scope and extent of judicial review of a religious practice under Article 25 of the Constitution? What is the meaning of the expression “Sections of Hindus” occurring in Article 25 (2) (b) of the Constitution? Whether a person not belonging to a religious denomination or religious group can question a practice of that religious denomination or religious group by filing a PIL? What happened in the last hearing? In the last hearing so far, the arguments have been concluded on behalf of the Centre, temple devotee organisations and the Travancore Devaswom Board. The apex court, on the fifth day of hearing, heard the submissions from senior advocates Rajeev Dhavan and V Giri. Advocate MR Venkatesh also argued on behalf of Aathmaartham Trust. Venkatesh put forward before the court on the last hearing that in South India, women, when they undergo the biological process, voluntarily don’t enter temples. This is a non-written rule that even in the house, they don’t enter the puja room. “When science ends, belief begins, and belief ends when science begins,” he added. Dhavan, in his plea, pointed out that the freedom of conscience is mentioned separately from free religion. Therefore, there are two separate rights. Justice Nagarathna asked Dhavan in his submission if there is any religion which can exist without having a denominational colour. Senior advocate Giri, in his submission, said that for every religion, there is a manifestation. “Manifestation in the Hindu religion is idol worship, considered as an integral and inalienable part. I don’t go to the temple, questioning whether the temple has the element of divinity,” he further mentioned. Justice Amanullah said that building a temple is itself a manifestation. Live Updates Apr 21, 2026 10:27 AM IST Supreme Court Hearing on Sabarimala Women Entry Live Updates: Nine-judge bench to resume hearing A nine-judge bench will shortly resume the Day 6 hearing of the Sabarimala reference

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