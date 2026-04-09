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Sabarimala Case Supreme Court Live Updates: Nine-judge bench to resume hearing

The case arose from the 2018 judgment of the Supreme Court allowing women to enter the Sabarimala temple in Kerala who were earlier barred.

Supreme CourtDuring the hearing, centre told the apex court that secular court cannot determine whether a religious practice is superstition.

Kerala Sabarimala Temple Case Hearing Live: The Supreme Court Thursday will resume hearing the pleas concerning discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala temple, and the scope of religious freedom under the Constitution.

Nine-judge bench: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will preside over the bench, which will include Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi.

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On September 28, 2018, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, by a 4:1 majority, lifted the age restriction on women visitors and struck down as unconstitutional Rule 3(b) of the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship Rules, 1965, which allowed the exclusion of women on the grounds of custom.

Questions for consideration: The 7 questions for consideration before the court are:

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  • What is the scope and ambit of the right to freedom of religion under Article 25 of the Constitution of India?
  • What is the interplay between the rights of persons under Article 25 of the Constitution and the rights of religious denominations under Article 26?
  • Whether the rights of a religious denomination under Article 26 of the Constitution are subject to other provisions of Part III of the Constitution, apart from public order, morality and health?
  • What is the scope and extent of the word ‘morality’ under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution, and whether it is meant to include constitutional morality?
  • What is the scope and extent of judicial review with regard to a religious practice as referred to in Article 25 of the Constitution?
  • What is the meaning of the expression “Sections of Hindus” occurring in Article 25 (2) (b) of the Constitution?
  • Whether a person not belonging to a religious denomination or religious group can question a practice of that religious denomination or religious group by filing a PIL?

Live Updates
Apr 9, 2026 10:07 AM IST
Sabarimala Case Supreme Court Hearing Live Updates: Day 2 hearing

During the Day 2 hearing, the court had questioned how persons who are not devotees of Lord Ayyappa could challenge the temple custom.

“What follows from what you have said just now. The writ petitioners, the original writ petitioners as we have understood are not the devotees. No devotee has approached this court challenging this. Then who is the writ petitioner who is assailing this? Who is the original writ petitioner,” Justice Nagarathna asked.

Mehta clarified that the original petitioner was the Indian Young Lawyers Association, a point on which the Bench pressed further, questioning their personal connection to the temple.

“They are not devotees…First let us be clear. Can any devotee of Ayyappa file a writ petition challenging it? No. If a non-devotee, a person who is not concerned with that temple, challenges it, can this court entertain the writ petition?”, the court asked.

Apr 9, 2026 10:02 AM IST
Sabarimala Case Supreme Court Hearing Live Updates: Previous hearing

Responding to Mehta's submission, the court stated that it has the right and jurisdiction in judicial review to hold what is superstition, and what will follow is for the legislature how to deal with it.

Apr 9, 2026 09:55 AM IST
Sabarimala Case Supreme Court Hearing Live Updates: Previous hearing

During the hearing yesterday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the centre said that a secular court cannot determine whether a religious practice amounts to superstition.

Apr 9, 2026 09:50 AM IST
Sabarimala Case Supreme Court Hearing Live Updates: Day 3 hearing

A nine judge bench headed by CJI Surya Kant will resume hearing the petitions relating to discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala temple, and the scope of religious freedom under the Constitution.

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