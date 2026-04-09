Sabarimala Case Supreme Court Live Updates: Nine-judge bench to resume hearing

Apr 9, 2026 10:07 AM IST

Sabarimala Case Supreme Court Hearing Live Updates: Day 2 hearing

During the Day 2 hearing, the court had questioned how persons who are not devotees of Lord Ayyappa could challenge the temple custom.

“What follows from what you have said just now. The writ petitioners, the original writ petitioners as we have understood are not the devotees. No devotee has approached this court challenging this. Then who is the writ petitioner who is assailing this? Who is the original writ petitioner,” Justice Nagarathna asked.

Mehta clarified that the original petitioner was the Indian Young Lawyers Association, a point on which the Bench pressed further, questioning their personal connection to the temple.

“They are not devotees…First let us be clear. Can any devotee of Ayyappa file a writ petition challenging it? No. If a non-devotee, a person who is not concerned with that temple, challenges it, can this court entertain the writ petition?”, the court asked.