Sabarimala Case Supreme Court Hearing Live Updates: Nine-judge bench starts hearing

The top court will hear constitutional questions arising from petitions seeking a review of its 2018 judgment lifting age restrictions on the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple .

Kerala Sabarimala Temple Case Hearing Live: The Supreme Court Tuesday is hearing the final arguments on petitions seeking a review of its 2018 judgment lifting age restrictions on the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

Nine-judge bench: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will preside over the bench, which will include Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi.

Story continues below this ad On September 28, 2018, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, by a 4:1 majority, lifted the age restriction on women visitors and struck down as unconstitutional Rule 3(b) of the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship Rules, 1965, which allowed the exclusion of women on the grounds of custom. In January 2020, the SC constituted a nine-judge bench presided by then CJI S A Bobde. On February 10, 2020, the nine-judge bench held that the review petitions are maintainable. Questions for consideration: It also framed 7 questions for consideration: Story continues below this ad What is the scope and ambit of the right to freedom of religion under Article 25 of the Constitution of India? What is the interplay between the rights of persons under Article 25 of the Constitution and the rights of religious denominations under Article 26? Whether the rights of a religious denomination under Article 26 of the Constitution are subject to other provisions of Part III of the Constitution, apart from public order, morality and health? What is the scope and extent of the word ‘morality’ under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution, and whether it is meant to include constitutional morality? What is the scope and extent of judicial review with regard to a religious practice as referred to in Article 25 of the Constitution? What is the meaning of the expression “Sections of Hindus” occurring in Article 25 (2) (b) of the Constitution? Whether a person not belonging to a religious denomination or religious group can question a practice of that religious denomination or religious group by filing a PIL? Live Updates Apr 7, 2026 10:58 AM IST Sabarimala Case Supreme Court Hearing Live Updates: Article 25 Counsel: Your lordships will rewrite or rather reexamine article 25 and 26 Apr 7, 2026 10:57 AM IST Sabarimala Case Supreme Court Hearing Live Updates: SG Mehta's submissions SG Tushar Mehta: What mylords are deciding will govern the functioning of nation for at least 30-40 years. Apr 7, 2026 10:54 AM IST Sabarimala Case Supreme Court Hearing Live Updates: CJI's remarks CJI: We can assure you whatever in written submissions is given we are going to read each and every word minutely but respect timeline Apr 7, 2026 10:53 AM IST Sabarimala Case Supreme Court Hearing Live Updates: CJI CJI: Para 2 we reproduced questions of law Apr 7, 2026 10:52 AM IST Sabarimala Case Supreme Court Hearing Live Updates: CJI CJI: Come to our order of 16 February Apr 7, 2026 10:48 AM IST Sabarimala Case Supreme Court Hearing Live Updates: Bench assembles Nine-judge bench assembles Apr 7, 2026 10:37 AM IST Sabarimala Case Supreme Court Hearing Live Updates: Background In 2006, the Indian Young Lawyers Association petitioned the Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Constitution, challenging the entry ban directed by the state government, the Devaswom Board, and the Sabarimala Chief Tantri (head priest). On September 28, 2018, a five-judge bench of the court, by a 4:1 majority, removed the age restrictions on women’s entry to the hill shrine in Kerala. Apr 7, 2026 10:28 AM IST Sabarimala Case Supreme Court Hearing Live Updates: Centre's written submissions The submissions by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated that “in the Sabarimala judgment” the majority “opinions not only wrongly declared Ayyapan devotees not to fall within the definition of ‘denomination’ but failed to even deal with the expression “or a section thereof”. Apr 7, 2026 10:20 AM IST Sabarimala Case Supreme Court Hearing Live Updates: Centre's objections The Centre in written submissions filed Monday opposed the 2018 Sabarimala judgment saying it has “several … errors which are apparent on the face of the record”. Apr 7, 2026 10:11 AM IST Sabarimala Case Supreme Court Hearing Live Updates: Five judge bench ruling On September 28, 2018, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, by a 4:1 majority, lifted the age restriction on women visitors and struck down as unconstitutional Rule 3(b) of the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship Rules, 1965, which allowed the exclusion of women on the grounds of custom.

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