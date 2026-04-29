‘Freedom of conscience not given in 1950’: Supreme Court top 5 remarks on Day 10 of Sabarimala hearing

On Wednesday, the apex court started to hear the submissions from the respondents in the case. (File Photo)

On the 10th day of the Sabarimala case hearing, some interesting remarks, including on gender discrimination, diversity and other notable subjects, came from the nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court.

1. Responding to senior advocate Indira Jaising’s argument that the prohibition on women’s entry reflected discrimination, Justice Nagarathna said, “No, you are not prevented because you are a scheduled caste woman, but because you belong to the 10 to 50 group.”

2. When senior advocate Indira Jaising argued that she is claiming the right to non-discrimination based on gender and her right to enter as a scheduled caste, Justice BV Nagarathna asked, “Who is claiming this right? Is a devotee claiming the right or a non-devotee at whose instance? A person who has nothing to do with this temple is somewhere in North India. This temple is in South India. Is claiming a right of entry that also has to be addressed.”