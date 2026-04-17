Sabarimala Reference Live Updates: Supreme Court to resume hearing

In the four days of hearing so far, the arguments have been concluded on behalf of Centre, temple devotee organisations and Travancore Devaswom Board
Supreme Court Hearing on Sabarimala Women Entry Live Updates: Hearing summary
Supreme Court Sabarimala Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court will resume hearing the pleas concerning discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala temple, and the scope of religious freedom under the Constitution.
Nine-judge bench: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will preside over the bench, which will include Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi.
Questions for consideration: The 7 questions for consideration before the court are:
In the four days of hearing so far, the arguments have been concluded on behalf of Centre, temple devotee organisations and Travancore Devaswom Board
A nine-judge bench will shortly resume Day 5 hearing of the Sabarimala reference