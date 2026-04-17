Sabarimala Reference Live Updates: Supreme Court to resume hearing

Centre had earlier argued that Mehta had also contended that the Sabarimala 2018 judgment proceeds on an assumption that men are superior and women occupy a lower pedestal. (File photo)

Supreme Court Sabarimala Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court will resume hearing the pleas concerning discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala temple, and the scope of religious freedom under the Constitution.

Nine-judge bench: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will preside over the bench, which will include Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi.

Story continues below this ad Questions for consideration: The 7 questions for consideration before the court are: What is the scope and ambit of the right to freedom of religion under Article 25 of the Constitution of India?

What is the interplay between the rights of persons under Article 25 of the Constitution and the rights of religious denominations under Article 26?

Whether the rights of a religious denomination under Article 26 of the Constitution are subject to other provisions of Part III of the Constitution, apart from public order, morality and health?

What is the scope and extent of the word ‘morality’ under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution, and whether it is meant to include constitutional morality?

What is the scope and extent of judicial review with regard to a religious practice as referred to in Article 25 of the Constitution?

What is the meaning of the expression “Sections of Hindus” occurring in Article 25 (2) (b) of the Constitution?

Whether a person not belonging to a religious denomination or religious group can question a practice of that religious denomination or religious group by filing a PIL? Live Updates Apr 17, 2026 10:07 AM IST Supreme Court Hearing on Sabarimala Women Entry Live Updates: Hearing summary In the four days of hearing so far, the arguments have been concluded on behalf of Centre, temple devotee organisations and Travancore Devaswom Board Apr 17, 2026 10:03 AM IST Supreme Court Hearing on Sabarimala Women Entry Live Updates: Nine-judge bench to resume hearing A nine-judge bench will shortly resume Day 5 hearing of the Sabarimala reference

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