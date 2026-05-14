Sabarimala Reference Hearing Update Day 16: Supreme Court starts hearing

Sabarimala Reference Hearing Live Updates: In 2018, a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling which struck down the ban on women of menstruating age from entering Sabarimala temple. (File photo)

Sabarimala Reference Hearing Updates, Day 16: The Supreme Court has continued the hearing of the Sabarimala reference today. This is day 16 of the hearing.

The apex court is hearing the pleas concerning discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala temple, and the scope of religious freedom under the Constitution.

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What happened in the last hearing?

The Supreme Court, in its last hearing, observed that Articles 15, 16, 25 and 26 of the Constitution operate on “different planes”, cautioning Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta that “if you start mixing up all like this, then there will be no religion in this country.”

The apex court also observed during the hearing that many people may not visit temples or even have a dedicated place of worship at home, yet continue to identify as Hindus because “it’s a way of life.”

“As far as Hinduism is concerned, it’s also called a way of life. It is not necessary for a Hindu to go to a temple mandatorily to perform a ritual. He or she still remains a Hindu because it is a way of life,” Justice B V Nagarathna added.

Adding to the discussion, the Chief Justice of India remarked that for many people, religion may simply mean “lighting a lamp inside their hut,” without the need to visit any formal place of worship.

“Nobody can come in the way of people having their faith,” Justice Nagarathna added.

The Supreme Court, in its day 14 hearing, raised questions about the constitutional balance between social reform and preserving India’s civilisation, while the apex court’s nine-judge bench considered the scope of religious denominations’ rights under Articles 25, 26 and 30 of the Constitution.

“But the framers were most conscious of what should be protected, that the civilisation must continue, and therefore, they have come to certain… articles are framed in a particular way. Today, are we as a nine-judge bench going to upset the civilisation is the question,” Justice Nagarathna said.

The remarks came during Senior Advocate Guruswamy’s submissions on the distinction between the words “manage” and “control” in the Constitution, particularly in the context of minority and denominational rights.

Referring to the framers’ intent and debates in the Constituent Assembly, Justice Nagarathna observed that the Constitution was framed with an awareness of both societal drawbacks and the need to preserve what the framers believed must continue as part of India’s civilisation.

The top court also observed that courts may accept a reform measure if people, through their elected representatives, collectively seek social reform, but added that judicial interference may arise if something is “thrust upon” people or used as a means of “gagging” them.

“If the people of this country, through their elected representatives, raise a common voice that this issue requires social reforms, probably the court will accept it as a social reform. But if it is against the wish and will of the people — something is thrusted upon them or, as a rule of gagging them, maybe the court will interfere,” CJI Surya Kant said.

The observation came after senior advocate Hansaria argued that if the state enacts a social welfare legislation, it should be upheld and not struck down on the ground that it interferes with religious practices.

The apex court also pointed out that whether menstruation is a taboo or not depends on your conscience.

“The question is how you view it and how a devotee or a non-devotee will view it,” Justice Nagarathan said.

The apex court continues hearing the Sabarimala case. This is day 14 of the hearing with the submission of the pleas by the intervenors.

The Supreme Court is hearing the pleas concerning discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala temple, and the scope of religious freedom under the Constitution.

The Supreme Court, on day 12 of the hearing, observed that female genital mutilation is an aberration from normal human anatomy. The court observed while hearing the plea challenging the practice of female genital mutilation, which is tagged along with petitions related to discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala temple.

“Mutilation, the word itself, means that it doesn’t serve any purpose. It is like a contortion to a human anatomy…This is pure and pure aberration to a normal physical anatomy,” Justice Ahsaanuddin Amanullah said.

This came after senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for the intervenors in the female genital mutilation matter, submitted that the practice curtails a series of rights and that it falls foul of as many as three statutes.

“It is done at the age of 7 when a person is a minor incapable of giving consent, and because it is considered to be part of a belief system, though not ordained by the holy book,” Luthra said.

Constants in Indian society is relationship of humans with religion

Justice BV Nagarathna in the Dawoodi Bohras case highlighted that while India is a sovereign democratic republic, its core identity is a civilisation defined by an “intimate” relationship with religion, a constant that the court must respect even as it seeks to progress.

“What is unique about India as compared to any other region. See, we are a civilisation, why are we a civilisation despite having so many pluralities and diversities. I said diversity is our strength. We are still a civilisation, despite you may call a sovereign, democratic republic. There is a constant. One of the constants in our Indian society is the relationship of human beings, man, woman and child with the religion,” Justice Nagarathna said.

She further added, “Now how a religious practice or a matter of religion is questioned, where it is questioned, whether it can be questioned, whether it has to be a question within a denomination for a reform or whether the state will have to do or you want the court to adjudicate upon all these aspects. This is troubling us. What we lay down is for a civilisation that is India. India must progress despite all its economy, everything, there is a constant in us. We can’t break that constant”.

Nine-judge bench: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will preside over the bench, which will include Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi.

Questions for consideration: The 7 questions for consideration before the court are: