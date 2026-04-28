Sabarimala Reference Hearing Day 9 Live Updates: Supreme Court starts hearing

Centre had earlier argued that the Sabarimala 2018 judgment proceeds on an assumption that men are superior and women occupy a lower pedestal. (File photo)

Sabarimala Reference Hearing in Supreme Court Today Updates: The Supreme Court has started to continue the hearing in the Sabarimala case today. Today is the ninth day of the hearing.

The case concerns the discrimination against women in religious places, including the Sabarimala temple, and the scope of religious freedom under the Constitution.

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On the last day of the hearing, the Supreme Court cautioned on sharing information from “WhatsApp university” when senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul cited the words of politician Shashi Tharoor from an article published in The Indian Express-“When the gavel falls on matters of deep-seated belief, it must do so with an awareness of the limitations of legal logic.”

Justice Nagarathna responded with this caution when Kaul contended that there is never any harm in all humility.

“If knowledge and wisdom come from any source, any country, any university, it should be welcome,” he added.

The Chief Justice of India then further added that the court respects all eminent persons, but personal opinions are personal opinions.

This was day 8 of the hearing in the apex court. The case concerns the discrimination against women in religious places, including the Sabarimala temple, and the scope of religious freedom under the Constitution.

On Day 7 of the hearing, the Supreme Court said that Hindus must unite and unify, observing that temples cannot exclude others on denominational lines and that such exclusion would ultimately weaken the denomination itself.

Justice Nagarathna responded to senior advocate Dwivedi, who argued that a religious denomination is a closed and disciplined group protected under Article 26.

Nine-judge bench: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will preside over the bench, which will include Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi.

Questions for consideration: There are seven questions for consideration before the court:

What is the scope and ambit of the right to freedom of religion under Article 25 of the Constitution of India? What is the interplay between the rights of persons under Article 25 of the Constitution and the rights of religious denominations under Article 26? Whether the rights of a religious denomination under Article 26 of the Constitution are subject to other provisions of Part III of the Constitution, apart from public order, morality and health? What is the scope and extent of the word ‘morality’ under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution, and whether it is meant to include constitutional morality? What is the scope and extent of judicial review of a religious practice under Article 25 of the Constitution? What is the meaning of the expression “Sections of Hindus” occurring in Article 25 (2) (b) of the Constitution? Whether a person not belonging to a religious denomination or religious group can question a practice of that religious denomination or religious group by filing a PIL?