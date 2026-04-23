Sabarimala Reference Hearing Day 8 Live Updates: Supreme Court to resume hearing soon

In the last hearing so far, the arguments have been concluded on behalf of the Centre, temple devotee organisations and the Travancore Devaswom Board.
The Supreme Court will continue the hearing today with the submission of other parties.
Sabarimala Reference Hearing in Supreme Court Today Live Updates: The Supreme Court will be hearing the Sabarimala case and will continue with the submission of parties.
The case concerns the discrimination against women in religious places, including the Sabarimala temple, and the scope of religious freedom under the Constitution.
Previously, the apex court, on the seventh day of hearing, the Supreme Court said that Hindus must unite and unify, observing that temples cannot exclude others on denominational lines and that such exclusion would ultimately weaken the denomination itself.
Justice Nagarathna responded to senior advocate Dwivedi, who argued that a religious denomination is a closed and disciplined group protected under Article 26.
The apex court also said that, as far as social welfare and social reform are concerned, it is a very wide term. The apex court further added that the state is not a stranger and not an alien.
“The state represents the will of the people, and if the people want a certain social evil to be reformed, that power can be exercised,” the Chief Justice of India added.
Nine-judge bench: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will preside over the bench, which will include Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi.
Questions for consideration: There are seven questions for consideration before the court:
In the last hearing so far, the arguments have been concluded on behalf of the Centre, temple devotee organisations and the Travancore Devaswom Board.
The Supreme Court will continue the hearing today with the submission of other parties.
A nine-judge bench will shortly resume the Day 8 hearing of the Sabarimala reference.