Sabarimala ‘gold theft’ scandal: Court orders new case against CPM, CPI leaders

The cases were registered after the High Court found that the Dwarapalaka idols at the temple, which were originally gold-clad in 1998, were transported in 2019 to a firm in Chennai at the behest of Unnikrishnan Potty. (File Photo)

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Special Investigation Team probing the alleged theft of gold from Sabarimala temple to register a criminal case against two Left Democratic Front leaders and senior executives who were at the helm of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the temple, from 2023 to 2025.

The latest involves CPI(M) leader and former TDB president P S Prasanth and former TDB member and CPI leader A Ajikumar.

Last year, the SIT had registered two other cases in which CPI(M) leader and former legislator A Padmakumar was arrested. The cases pertained to the theft that allegedly took place in 2019 during the period of the first Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government in the state. The new case involves allegations regarding further transportation of the idols to Chennai in 2023, during the LDF government’s second consecutive term.