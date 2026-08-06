‘Ghee for Sabarimala bought at higher prices’: Kerala High Court directs Vigilance probe

This is the third Sabarimala scandal being probed by SITs following the intervention of the HC. (File Photo)

The Kerala High Court has directed a Vigilance probe into the alleged irregularities and misappropriation in the purchase of ghee at Sabarimala temple during the last annual festival season.

This is the third Sabarimala scandal being probed by SITs following the intervention of the HC.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) will register a case against Travancore Devaswom Board’s (TDB) former president P S Prasanth and member Ajikumar. Citing a report, the court noted that the duo had decided to purchase ghee for the festival season – that spanned from November 2025 to January 2026 – at a higher price after cancelling an e-tender process that was already underway. Prasanth, a CPI(M) leader, had served as the president of TDB – the state-run Board that manages the temple – from 2023 to 2025.