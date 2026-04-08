Sabarimala Case Supreme Court Live Updates: Nine-judge bench to resume hearing

In 2018, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, by a 4:1 majority, lifted the age restriction on women visitors.

Kerala Sabarimala Temple Case Hearing Live: The Supreme Court Wednesday will resume hearing the pleas concerning discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala temple, and the scope of religious freedom under Constitution of India.

Nine-judge bench: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will preside over the bench, which will include Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi.

Story continues below this ad On September 28, 2018, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, by a 4:1 majority, lifted the age restriction on women visitors and struck down as unconstitutional Rule 3(b) of the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship Rules, 1965, which allowed the exclusion of women on the grounds of custom. Questions for consideration: The 7 questions for consideration before the court are: Story continues below this ad What is the scope and ambit of the right to freedom of religion under Article 25 of the Constitution of India? What is the interplay between the rights of persons under Article 25 of the Constitution and the rights of religious denominations under Article 26? Whether the rights of a religious denomination under Article 26 of the Constitution are subject to other provisions of Part III of the Constitution, apart from public order, morality and health? What is the scope and extent of the word ‘morality’ under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution, and whether it is meant to include constitutional morality? What is the scope and extent of judicial review with regard to a religious practice as referred to in Article 25 of the Constitution? What is the meaning of the expression “Sections of Hindus” occurring in Article 25 (2) (b) of the Constitution? Whether a person not belonging to a religious denomination or religious group can question a practice of that religious denomination or religious group by filing a PIL? Live Updates Apr 8, 2026 10:18 AM IST Sabarimala Case Supreme Court Hearing Live Updates: SG Mehta to continue SG Mehta will continue his submissions on Day 2 of hearing in Sabarimala case Apr 8, 2026 10:06 AM IST Sabarimala Case Supreme Court Hearing Live Updates: Yesterday's hearing After Justice Nagarathna's interjection, SG Mehta responded, "Sabarimala I will defend in my own different way. Sabarimala doesn’t mean four days. Sabarimala means a particular age group" Apr 8, 2026 10:04 AM IST Sabarimala Case Supreme Court Hearing Live Updates: Yesterday's hearing Over the reference to untouchability, Justice BV Nagarathna said that there cannot be a three day untouchability every month for women. “Speaking as a woman I can say there can’t be three day untouchability every month and on the fourth day there is no untouchability. Let us go by the hard realities…. speaking as a woman, Article 17 cannot apply for three days, and on the fourth today, there is no untouchability,” Justice Nagarathna said. Apr 8, 2026 10:02 AM IST Sabarimala Case Supreme Court Hearing Live Updates: Yesterday's hearing During the hearing yesterday, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta argued that the Indian society not only treats women equally but places them on a higher pedestal. Mehta also took exception to the observation in 2018 judgment in Sabarimala case which equated the prohibition on women’s entry to the Sabarimala temple to untouchability. “One opinion in Sabarimala says that Article 17 applies to women. You are treating women as untouchables, that’s one opinion. I have a very strong exception to it,” SG Mehta said. He added that, “India is not that patriarchal or gender stereotyped society as the West understands”. Apr 8, 2026 09:56 AM IST Sabarimala Case Supreme Court Hearing Live Updates: Sabarimala hearing A nine judge bench headed by CJI Surya Kant will resume hearing the pleas concerning discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala temple.

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