‘No anarchy; can’t block roads’: Supreme Court top 5 remarks on Day 9 of Sabarimala hearing

The Sabarimala reference hearing in the Supreme Court on Tuesday saw some important exchanges between the bar and the bench, with the proceeding centring on the relationship between denominational rights and the interplay of Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution.

1. During the hearing, while responding to the counsel’s submission on Article 26, Justice A Amanullah said, “The basic focus should be on the right to manage. Everything there is a modality to everything. There cannot be anarchy. Suppose there is a dargah or a temple, there will be elements associated with the entry, with the modality, how you worship, and the sequence. Somebody has to do that,”

He continued that there’s nobody… I walk in, I do whatever, and I come back. It’s all the gates are left open 24 hours, so who is that body who manages? And then that will come into the protection because it has to be regulated. Per se, an entry cannot be banned. There cannot be discrimination on the broader constitutional parameters. But then, for every institution, there has to be some norm, and who sets the norm?

“It cannot be that I decide my norm. You decide your norm. Every individual decides their norm. There has to be a body, and that body has been given the protection to decide,” he added.

2. Justice BV Nagarathna said, “If there is polarisation, the state will step in under Article 25 2 b, that is, reform. That is what Venkataranama Devru, they said, ultimately you see which is the what is the right here? As you are saying, there is polarisation, then the state can step in under 25 2 b with regard to social reform,” responding to Senior Advocate Madhavi Goradia Divan’s contention on denominational status.

3. Justice BV Nagarathna said, “Their autonomy to practice their religious practices is protected under 26 b. The state or the court cannot say, no, this is not a religious practice. The autonomy is protected. That is what 26 b says.”

4. Justice BV Nagrathna remarked, “There is no exclusion as such… in other religions… there is no exclusion, it’s specific to the Hindu religion. That is why the constitution framers were conscious of the fact that Hindu temples could not exclude particularly the depressed classes as they were called earlier. This is something.. depressed classes, you can say depressed cast.. such a thing in our system is not there.. in other religions, then why should they write about other religions in the article. They are conscious of the reality of the Hindu society.”

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5. While referring to denominational rights, Justice BV Nagarathna said, “For example, suppose there is a temple. They want to have an annual festival, like they have the annual Kar festival, you can’t block all the roads around the temple…one is public order, that nothing to do with the religious activity. You do your religious activity, but not by blocking all the roads.”

She added that the state can always step in…Any activity, which is not religious in nature, that is the autonomy, which is given under Article 26(b)…they can decide. What are religious affairs? The court cannot sit in judgment over it. That is the right, which is created under Article 26.

“Suppose they say, ‘we have a particular way of worship in this temple, ‘ et cetera. That is the autonomy that is given in the manner of worship. The court cannot sit in judgment and say, no, this cannot be done. That is the idea of multiple 26(b). While exercising, if you are going to… public order, it is already there. Apart from that, if a secular activity is also being affected, then the state can step in. There is to be a balance,” she said.

Background

The apex court is hearing the pleas concerning discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala temple, and the scope of religious freedom under the Constitution.

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A nine-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant is hearing the case, which also includes Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan, and Joymalya Bagchi.