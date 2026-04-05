Sabarimala: 9-judge bench to hear pleas from April 7

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THE SUPREME Court has notified a nine-judge bench to hear constitutional questions arising from petitions seeking a review of its 2018 judgment lifting age restrictions on the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will preside over the bench, which will include Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi. The bench will commence hearing in the matter from April 7.
On September 28, 2018, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, by a 4:1 majority, lifted the age restriction on women visitors and struck down as unconstitutional Rule 3(b) of the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship Rules, 1965, which allowed the exclusion of women on the grounds of custom.
However, on November 14, 2019, the top court, while considering review petitions in the matter, said in a 3:2 ruling that the September 2018 decision may impinge on the affairs of other religions as well and would require a more detailed examination. It therefore decided to keep the review petitions pending till a larger bench took a call.
Subsequently in January 2020, the SC constituted a nine-judge bench presided by then CJI S A Bobde. On February 10, 2020, the nine-judge bench held that the review petitions are maintainable.
It also framed 7 questions for consideration:
Earlier, the state’s ruling Left Democratic Front government had supported the decision of the five-judge bench lifting the age restrictions.