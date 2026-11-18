A 38-year-old disabled woman took an extra three extra seconds in a physical test for qualifying a state sponsored examination. Despite clearing the written examination, she was rejected as she was marked on the basis of the extra time she took. She was supposed to complete the physical running test in 10 minutes. Coming to her rescue, the Jharkhand High Court recently ordered the state government to offer her a job on humanitarian grounds.

Justice Deepak Roshan was hearing a petition filed by Juthika Pal, who alleged that Dumka district authorities had unfairly excluded her from the recruitment process despite her qualifying for consideration under the disability quota. She sought a direction to the authorities to appoint her as a chowkidar against one of the vacant posts reserved for persons with disabilities under the 2025 recruitment advertisement for 328 chowkidar posts with duties involving village-level watch and ward responsibilities.

“The petitioner has duly qualified her written test and failed to qualify the running test only by 3 seconds as no reasonable accommodation was provided to the petitioner which was necessary as per the provisions contained in The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016…Therefore, the respondent number 3 (Deputy Collector (Establishment), Dumka district, Jharkhand) is directed to take appropriate steps for appointment and consequently issue appointment letter to the petitioner within a period of eight weeks from the date of receipt of copy of this order,” the court said on November 4.

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Pal had applied under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category in the 2025 recruitment drive, which reserved four per cent of vacancies for disabled persons. She cleared the written examination but was made to take the same running test as other candidates without additional time or other accommodation. Of the 13 posts reserved for PwD candidates, 11 remained vacant, the court noted.

Took 3 extra seconds in running test

The Dumka district administration issued an advertisement in 2025 for 328 chowkidar posts. Pal, a resident of Jaruadih village in Dumka, applied under the PwD category, citing locomotor disability. She appeared for the written examination on October 5, 2025. After qualifying, a general notice dated November 1 called her for the physical test, scheduled from November 4 to 6. Her name appeared at serial number 628 on the list of candidates.

Justice Deepak Roshan held that the state could not deny reasonable accommodation to persons with disabilities in government recruitment. (Image enhanced using AI) Justice Deepak Roshan held that the state could not deny reasonable accommodation to persons with disabilities in government recruitment. (Image enhanced using AI)

Despite her being disabled, Pal was directed to take the running test alongside other candidates. The order records that no additional time or accommodation was provided. After the run, she was asked to sign a paper stating that she had not qualified by three seconds. She had taken 10 minutes and three seconds against the stipulated 10 minutes. Her roll number did not appear in the provisional merit list. She also pointed out that no separate result or cut-off marks had been published for PwD candidates.

11 disability-quota vacancies remained unfilled

Of the 328 posts, 13 were reserved for disabled candidates. Only two candidates were selected against these vacancies, leaving 11 unfilled, the court noted. Pal submitted a representation seeking consideration against the vacant posts. When it remained pending, she approached the high court.

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Her counsel argued that requiring a disabled candidate with locomotor disability to take the same running test without reasonable accommodation violated the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, which protects persons with disabilities against discrimination in government employment.

The state argued that selection involved a written examination, physical test and work experience. It submitted that women completing the run within eight minutes were awarded 20 marks, while those finishing within 10 minutes received 10 marks. Candidates taking more than 10 minutes were rejected.

Since Pal took 10 minutes and three seconds, she was not considered, the state said. It further argued that neither the Chowkidar Cadre Rules, 2015, nor the personnel department’s resolution dated April 3, 2018, provided for an exemption or additional time for PwD candidates in the physical test.

The high court examined Section 20 of the 2016 Act, which prohibits government establishments from discriminating against disabled persons in employment and requires reasonable accommodation and an appropriate, barrier-free environment.

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It also referred to Section 2(y), which defines reasonable accommodation as necessary and appropriate modifications and adjustments, without disproportionate or undue burden, to ensure that persons with disabilities can exercise their rights equally with others. Rejecting the state’s argument, Justice Roshan held that rules or notifications cannot override an Act enacted by Parliament.

Relying on the Supreme Court‘s ruling in Vikash Kumar v Union Public Service Commission, which explained the government’s obligation to ensure reasonable accommodation and described equality, non-discrimination and dignity as central to the 2016 Act.

The high court said that Pal had cleared the written examination but failed the running test by three seconds without reasonable accommodation. It held that the authorities’ action was not sustainable in law and ran contrary to the statutory protections.

The high court held that Pal was entitled to appointment as a chowkidar under the PwD category under the 2025 advertisement, noting that vacancies in the category remained available. It directed the Deputy Collector (Establishment), Dumka, to take appropriate steps and issue her appointment letter within eight weeks from receiving a copy of the order.