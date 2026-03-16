HC relief for parents: Maharashtra relaxes RTE school distance rule, extends application deadline

Applicants will be given the option to unconfirm their applications and make necessary changes, and the portal will display a pop-up prompting them to reconfirm the application after revising their school preferences. (Source: File)

The Maharashtra School Education Department has relaxed the distance restriction for school selection under admissions conducted through the Right to Education Act (RTE), allowing parents to apply to schools beyond a one km radius. The decision follows an observation by the Bombay High Court’s Nagpur Bench that children cannot be denied admission to schools located beyond 1 km if no eligible institution is available nearby.

Following the change, the deadline to submit applications for RTE admissions across Maharashtra has been extended to March 25, from the earlier deadline of March 18.

The office of the Director of Primary Education issued a notification on Monday directing that the online admission system be updated to allow parents to select schools beyond the earlier distance restriction.